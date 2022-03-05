From Selsey to stardom - the Sussex keeper who made his FA Cup debut v Chelsea

That's exactly the big career moment that Selsey's Harry Isted is reflecting on after he was thrust into the limelight in Luton's fifth-round thriller against Thomas Tuchel's Premier League giants.

Isted was on the bench for the Hatters but was called into action when their keeper Jed Steer was injured just 14 minutes in, with Luton already 1-0 up. An hour and a quarter of football later, Isted had been unable to do anything about three Chelsea goals that saw them win 3-2 to reach the quarter-finals, but he had certainly made a name for himself - easily his biggest moment yet in a goalie career that has taken him to numerous clubs and seem him work hard for his chance.

His appearance in front of the BBC cameras has delighted those in Selsey and Chichester who know him and remember him - and there's no-one more proud of his Cup debut than dad Dickie, who has long been a well-known figure at Selsey FC and in the wider community.

Isted was talented cricketer and footballer as a schoolboy but eventually chose football to puruse his dreams - a decision which is now looking a pretty good one.

Dad Dickie says: "He was with Pompey to the 12s age group, Southampton from 13s to U/21s and got his first pro contract at 17. He moved on to Stoke from the age of 18, where he won the Premier Leegue U/23 save of the season.

"He has been at Luton for the past five seasons and has played for Chesham, Oxford City and Wealdstone on loan and won promotion from National League South, appeared for Wealdstone in National League but was then recalled to Luton due to injuries and Covid."

Harry Isted impressed when he was thrust into Luton's FA Cup tie against Chelsea

Isted went to Seal Primary School in Selsey then moved on to Chi High for Boys - at the age of 14 he was part schooled at the Southampton FC Academy until his scholarship and lived with a host family. He played three EFL Trophy matches (one for Stoke v Bradford, two for Luton). He was on the bench for most of the promotion year from League 1. He's been on the bench for a few FA Cup ties but had never played in the competition - until Wednesday night's dramatic entrance.

Dickie said: "Credit him for his never say never attitude, he's shown perseverance and mental strength to continue after so many knockbacks - we always told him to believe in his ability, show people courtesy and respect, never give up all the time you have the hunger and desire to keep going.

"You have to keep your feet on the ground but show them what you have in your locker. Raise the bar and he always gets there. His sports teachers all said the same. He was in the Sussex cricket set-up aged up to 15 when he had to make the decision on which way to go."

Harry Isted signing a deal at Luton

Of course, Dickie was in the crowd for the Luton-Chelsea tie - but was not expecting his son to take centre stage. He continued: "I got there late after a four-hour journey from Selsey - I missed Luton’s first goal.

"I met with Jay Hartard, Harry's best mate since he was a toddler (who incidentally played football with him at Portsmouth and cricket at Sussex) who was already in his seat.

"Minutes later Luton’s keeper Jed Steer went down with his Achilles injury and H was on. My initial thought was - well I can't repeat it in public! But the second word was me! I thought 'This is it... this is what it’s all been for…. years of hard work, travelling thousands of miles, heartaches, knockbacks, elation of numerous awards.

"I thought 'just be calm and soak it all in. Gail, my wife, squeezed the life out of a water bottle for the rest of the game after the initial tears of seeing our son come on and Jay was sat quietly chewing his nails to his knuckles. Our phones went mad but we couldn’t reply or speak to anyone as Luton’s reception isn’t the best!

Harry, right, with best pal Jay Hartad in the days when cricket was as much a passion as football - both played for Sussex junior age groups team and played junior football at Pompey. Jay was at Luton to see Harry's FA Cup starring moment

"The game went by surprisingly quickly and he certainly surprised everyone with his calmness and presence. If it’s the only game he plays at this level then what a mark to make. Let’s hope it’s not but you never know in football.

"I’ve always told him 'Never say never and remember everyone’s the same whether they’re your coach, manager, fellow players or opposition'. Be yourself and go out and show them what you can do."