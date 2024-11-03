Dominic Di Paola was delighted to deliver another great FA Cup experience for Horsham FC supporters at Chesterfield on Saturday.

The Hornets were beaten 3-1 by their League Two opponents in the first round – but Chris Dickson’s late consolation goal meant supporters went back to Sussex with a memory to treasure.

A Will Grigg brace and a third through Armando Dobra saw the Spireites sink plucky underdogs Horsham.

But the visiting fans were sparked into delirium with three minutes to go when substitute Dickson finished high into the net.

Di Paola paid tribute to the 558 Hornets fans who made the trip to Derbyshire – and was pleased his players could give them a moment to savour.

He said: “It’s amazing. I could put my house on the fact that in the big games they [the supporters] will be really supportive and turn up and give the boys great backing, and really appreciate what the boys have done.

“This could be the last time in 100 years that we get here [the first round], so it’s a great day for them.

“Of course they’d have love to have won, but I don’t think the scoreline is the defining reason they’re up here.

Picture by John Lines

“These games are the opportunity for them to have a great experience in a great environment against a great side, and to have a great weekend away with friends and family. They can have a few drinks and enjoy themselves.”

Dickson’s goal came after a sustained period of second half pressure from the Hornets.

The introduction of attacking trio Dickson, Dan Ajakaiye and Ola Ogunwamide in the second period seemed to spark the visitors into life, with all three carving out good opportunities before the goal.

Di Paola was ‘glad’ Horsham got their goal, but conceded the Hornets were ‘the second best team on the pitch’.

Horsham supporters were in fine voice at Chesterfield

He added: “I’m glad we scored. I felt we got into some alright areas at times but made the wrong decisions.

“I felt like we lacked a bit of composure and maybe that was because we weren’t on the ball enough.

“We got in some good areas in the first half. Lee [Harding] had a good opportunity to keep driving, and we had one or two in the second half with the cut-back from Ola which wasn’t really on.

“But it was nice that we could have a goal and make the scoreline a little bit more in our favour.

“I’m a realist, though. We were massively the second best team on the pitch. They were a very good side.”