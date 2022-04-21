Chichester and Worthing student sport teams head for nationals

Chichester College's volleyball team

The Chichester men’s volleyball and pan-ability football teams qualified for the competition earlier in the year and travel to the University of Nottingham to represent the South East region in their sports.

The AoC Sports’ National Championship, in its 42nd year, is the longest running student sport event in the UK, bringing together almost 2,000 of the country’s young athletes across 13 sports including netball, volleyball, rugby and football.

Worthing College's netball squad

Jordan Butler – one of Chichester College’s pan-ability footballers – has been selected as male captain for the South East region and will be carrying the flag for the region during the opening ceremony, while lecturer David Daniel has been named as the male staff captain for the region.

Jordan said: “It’s just an honour. This is a great opportunity for me and I want to set an example for future generations to come.

“I’m feeling confident. We’ve been training hard as a team, and we want to do the college proud.

“I’ve been at the college for a number of years, and I just want to make everyone proud. I feel really blessed by all the amazing coaches, staff and lecturers who have been really supportive.”

Helen Loftus, Interim Principal at Chichester College, added: “We are extremely proud of both our pan-disability and volleyball teams. For our volleyball team to reach the finals in their very first season is a tremendous accomplishment. And to see our pan-disability players come together to overcome their challenges – as a team – is inspirational.”

Worthing College’s netball and women’s rugby teams qualified for the competition earlier in the year and travel to the University of Nottingham to represent the South East region. The AoC Sports’ National Championship, now in its 42nd year, is the longest running student sport event in the UK, bringing together almost 2,000 of the country’s young athletes across 13 sports including netball, hockey, volleyball, rugby and football.

Tina Price, head netball coach at Worthing College, said: “It’s a fabulous competition – we’ve qualified twice before, and have won gold previously, but it really is the highlight of the girls’ netball calendar.

“It’s a terrific experience for them. They stay in the student accommodation at the university, which is a great opportunity for them to get an insight into that because a lot of our players will be going on to university in September.

“We’ll be representing the region for Netball and we’ve got the girl’s rugby team going as well, which is really nice for the girls to be going together to represent not only Worthing College, but the South East region too.

“We go in confident that we will perform well. The girls will go in, they will demonstrate the same commitment they have shown all season and that’s all we can ask from them.”