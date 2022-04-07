Chichester City beaten by Corinthian - Bognor Regis Town held - Selsey sink Worthing

Chichester City 0 Corinthian 3

Isthmian south east

Corinthian snapped Chichester’s three-game unbeaten run as April began in the cruellest fashion.

The visitors went ahead on 41 minutes, added a second through a Callum Overton 67th minute own goal and wrapped things up with five to go after Chi had been reduced to ten men following Lloyd Rowlatt’s dismissal.

Ryan Davidson returned to an otherwise unchanged starting XI.

A long ball almost found Josh Clack two minutes in but a defender got it back to keeper Aiden Prall.

At the other end Chi skipper Ben Pashley cleared Kweku Ansah’s cross and Ben Mendoza’s through ball towards Clack was too firm.

A bit of skill from Kaleem Haitham got him away down the left but Prall gathered.

Kieran Magee dealt with a Frankie Morgan delivery and Oscar Housego failed to catch Magee out with the follow-up.

Ethan Prichard jinked past a couple of players but delayed getting off a shot.

Lekan Majoyegbe fired one inches wide on seven minutes.

Emmett Dunn glanced an effort on to the bar.

Housego and the impressive Morgan instigated a move on the left wing that won Corinthian their first corner which Jack Mahoney met unmarked at the far post with a header to break the deadlock.

Overton had a shot blocked as Chi sought to respond.

Chi’s performance in the second 45 was in stark contrast to previous week as they huffed and puffed and rarely troubled Prall.

A break down the left involving Prichard and Rob Hutchings fizzled out and the visitors’ captain Jack Bath headed away Clack’s cross.

Housego’s free-kick picked out Ryan Sawyer but Magee got something behind his header.

Joshua Stirman replaced Ansah in the 65th minute sixty seconds before Overton, Chi’s top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions, inadvertently turned a corner past his own keeper to give Corinthian a 2-0 lead. The hosts were then reduced to ten following a heated fracas as Rowlatt was brandished a rare red card.

The Corinthian player who crashed into Chi’s midfielder escaped punishment, but James Billings was given a yellow for his part in the flare-up.

The hosts won a free-kick with five minutes of normal time left. Hutchings delivered to Davidson but the ball was cleared and then Davey and Oloyede carved up the middle of the park for Corinthian’s third and final goal.

Whether Magee could have been more assured, or Oloyede might have taken the ball out of the keeper’s hands, whatever, the 85th minute goal stood.

Chi head to Kent on Saturday to play Herne Bay.

IAN WORDEN

Hornchurch 3 Rocks 3

Isthmian premier

Calvin Davies embodied the fighting spirit that helped the Rocks come back three times to earn a point from a 3-3 draw.

Davies, Rocks man-of-the-match, grabbed a brace and Charlie Bell hit home a third as Bognor notched up the second win in two games since Robbie Blake was appointed manager permanently following Jack Pearce stepping aside.

Davies’ second strike was a mesmerising effort from the halfway line straight from the re-start after the hosts had scored -- and his overall display demonstrated a work ethic that seemed to galvanise Robbie Blake’s never-say-die team at Bridge Avenue.

Yes, it helped that Hornchurch gaffer Mark Stimson was forced to play midfielder Joe Christou in goal with two keepers unavailable through suspension and illness but that shouldn’t detract from what was a gritty performance full of spirit.

Blake, along with assistant Jamie Howell, handed striker Shola Ayoola a start -- Nathan Odokonyero took his place on the bench with a slight knock -- and had to shuffle his pack in the absence of influential defender Jake Flannigan. But those who wore the green and white on the day did the club proud.

The Urchins, in fourth place, on a superb run and battling for a play-off place, presented as a strong, physical side who seemed to cope much better on a pitch that was, frankly, a disgrace. It was bobbly beyond belief and totally unsuited to the visitors’ usual passing game. Word had filtered down to the press box that Stimson had called a halt to a training session on the surface on Thursday night after just six minutes, so concerned was he at the state of the pitch.

The home side took the lead on eight minutes when the on-rushing Amadou Tangara felled Ola Ogunwamide in the area and referee Craig Barnett awarded the penalty -- Tom Wraight tucked the spot-kick away.

Davies got his first to bring the scores level on 18 minutes when he steered his free-kick past Christou from around 20 years after Dan Gifford had been upended.

The Urchins took the lead once again on 34 minutes after a flowing move saw Jordan Clark feed Liam Nash and he found a way past Tangara.

But just 37 seconds after that strike the Rocks equalised in spectacular fashion. Gifford tapped the ball to Davis from the kick-off and the ever-alert diminutive dynamo launched a long shot over the head of a despairing Christou, who had somehow fallen over and he could only watch the ball sail in over him as he lay stricken on the floor.

Hornchurch then made it 3-2 just before the break with their second penalty of the game. Mickey Parcell hit the deck in the box after a challenge from Alfie Bridgman and the referee generously awarded the home side the opportunity from 12 yards and, again, Wraight tucked the ball away for 3-2.

Not to be denied, however, Bognor made it 3-3 on 53 minutes when Bridgman’s low free-kick fell kindly to Charlie Bell just inside the area and the No.8 did ever so well to steady himself before steering home.

Blake was more than happy with what he witnessed -- although he did believe the referee “spoilt the game”.

He said: “They were a good strong team but I saw a side to the lads that I didn’t think we had -- there was a desire, commitment and work rate and I think we showed that in abundance.

“The referee spoilt the game really, poor decisions — but the lads stood up to the challenge and the physicality.

“We are a young team and they showed great character. They scored two penalties; I thought the first one is a penalty, I don’t think the second one is. From the referee’s point of view it looks like maybe he (Bridgman) has connected. But for us to come back three times against a big strong team speaks volumes for our players and we were really pleased with the attitude and commitment.”

CARL ELDRIDGE

Worthing United 0 Selsey 3

SCFL division one

Selsey enjoyed a superb win at Lyons Way.

Worthing United always put up a determined performance against the Blues and this was the case here but Selsey started brightly, moving the ball well and creating pressure from set pieces and open play, keeping the home goalkeeper busy with some good saves.

Selsey took the lead from a corner as Dale Hayes rose highest and his header came back off the bar and Owen Worsdel was on hand to head home.

Syd Davies took a heavy challenge from the Worthing forward and the referee deemed it reckless and out of control.

In the second half two more goals followed – another one from Owen Worsdel and then, when James Henton was taken out in the box, up stepped Dillon North to fire home the spot kick for a 3-0 victory, a clean sheet on the road and maximum points.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “All in all it was a very pleasing away performance with some very good passages of play on a difficult bumpy pitch.

“Our attention moves on to Saturday with another away game v Arundel and then our season comes to a close with two home games in the last two weeks, against Godalming and then Oakwood.”

STEVE BONE

Bosham 5 Worthing Town 2

SCFL division two

Bosham are ending their season with bang and Worthing Town crashed to a heavy defeat at Walton Lane.

Sluggish Bosham were undone in the ninth minute when keeper Harley Redman came off his line and got in a tangle with James Wilson, leaving John Craig the easiest of tuck-aways.

Bosham found their feet and chances came for tLewis Rustell and Graeme Dowden but the ever-dependable Marco Giambelardini was having an off day.

Close to the interval Craig was shown a straight red for kicking out at Pat Bulbeck in referee Brian Humphries’ eyeline.

Bosham instantly used their man advantage to storm forward and a cross from Ilya Donets was headed in superbly by Rustell.

After the break Bosham got themselves in front for the first time through Ed Kennett. The Robins ended the match as a contest when Bulbeck notched a rare goal for Bosham’s third.

With only a few minutes left, Dowden grabbed a deserved goal for the Robins with a cheeky flick.

In injury time Marcus Puddapatt grabbed a consolation for the Blues but substitute Louis Bell had the final say for the Robins with an exquisite lob over Howard.

This week Bosham bring the curtain down on the season with the visit of Ferring.

ALAN PRICE

Hounslow Women 1 Chi & Selsey Ladies 7

WNL southern premier

Chi and Selsey stepped up a gear to give their effort to avoid the drop a confidence boosting win going into a key week.

On the quarter hour the green and whites made their presence felt as Gemma Simmonds picked up the ball and took a potshot at goal which seemed meat and drink for keeper Alina Wright, but the effort trickled in.

Chichester doubled their lead when Shakira Waithe diverted a low cross from Tash Wild into her own net.

On 23 minutes Simmonds grabbed her second with a firm finish from a tight angle.

Chichester allowed Sara Prough to slot Hounslow’s fourth goal of the season but immediately, they went up the other end and nabbed a fourth through Nicky Lake’s header.

Amelia Hammond opened her account just after the half hour, put through by Wild. Simmonds rounded off the first-half scoring to complete a deserved hat-trick with a simple finish.

In the second half Ariana Fleischmann, Hammond, Simmonds, Wild and substitute Sophie Phelps failed to bury good chances but in injury time, Hammond netted her second to complete the scoring.

Chi & Selsey make the trip to face league leaders Ipswich this weekend.

ALAN PRICE

Unicorn 1 Rudgwick 0

Unicorn avenged their biggest defeat of the season to set up a double cup final date at Arundel at the start of next month.

The Bognor-based pub side beat Rudgwick in a thrilling Malcolm Simmonds semi-final to clinch a showdown with West Sussex Premier leaders Capel on Monday, May 2.

That kicks-off at 11am and will be followed by the Unicorn Reserves’ attempt to also win a trophy at Mill Road.

“Rudgwick beat us 8-3 in the league and we were without leading scorers Jake Hawker and Dan Simmonds amongst others,” said Unicorn manager Danny Towers.

“So to beat them 1-0 in a real battle shows the character that we have in our squad.

“They missed a few chances to go ahead but we fought like lions and Brad Stroud left the bench to round the goalkeeper and roll in the winner just five minutes from time.

“It was a magnificent effort from all the team but Callum Spencer Howard was superb and did well to set up the goal.

“Capel have a perfect record of 13 wins in 13 Premier matches and we know they will be tough to crack in the final but we’ll go there full of confidence.”

Unicorn chairman David Phillips added: “It will be a grand day out with both the first team and the reserves bidding to win trophies. You can’t ask for more than that and I’m proud if every man Jack of the two squads.”

Midhurst & Easebourne 2 Mile Oak 1

SCFL division one

The Stags took an important three points in a scrappy game – leaving them just two points behind leaders Roffey.

Charlie Cooper had a shot from edge of the area tipped over by Oak keeper Arron Stenning.

Oak took the lead in the 20th minuteas a ball was played into Karl Gillingham, who lobbed Stags keeper Josh Bird from 25 yards.

When the Oak backline was breached Stenning was there to clean up.

Oaks’ Jack Stenning clipped the top of Stags bar from distance.

Stags drew level minutes before the break when neat play down the right by Kieran Carter picked Jake Slater out and he finished into the roof of the net.

Stags had ball in the net again as James Liddiard got free down the right and pulled the ball back to Will Essai, who volleyed home only for the linesman to flag for offside.

In the second half Stags were better and Kieran Carter headed wide when well placed.

Carter put the Stags in front when Oli Kershaw played a good ball in from the left and Carter tapped home in the 53rd minute.

Fpr Oak had a free kick in a dangerous area and Zach Haulkham forced a good save from Bird.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “We know we weren’t at our best but it’s just about getting three points at this stage.

“It keeps the pressure on. We just need to do our part and keep winning and see where it takes us.”