Bognor Regis Town FC announce plans for sponsors' draw

Businesses and supporters are being invited to attend the popular event with the prize draw’s crowning glory being the opportunity to be the club’s main sponsor.

The most recent beneficiary of the draw has been the Apuldram Centre, a charity working to support adults with learning disabilities. The last draw was won by committee member Gordon Lawson, who donated the prize to the Chichester-based cause.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Apuldram Centre has had excellent exposure as main Rocks shirt sponsor this season / Picture: Trevor Staff

Other prizes being offered at the June 9 event – to be held in the club’s events venue Seasons – are match sponsorships, matchday programme adverts and a shirt signed by the first team.

Rocks general manager Simon Cook says he has already been pleasantly surprised by the interest shown.

He added: “It’s set to be a bumper night – which will include excellent entertainment and a buffet.

“We are delighted at the response from fans and local firms wanting to be involved.

If you’d like to be involved in this event, to be in with a chance of winning one of the many prizes available on the night, then please contact: Mia Chapman at [email protected]; Dave Robinson at [email protected] or Simon Cook on [email protected]