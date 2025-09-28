Chichester City's match with Cheshunt postponed 'to allow the passing of Billy Vigar to be mourned and respected'

Chichester City’s scheduled match with Cheshunt on Tuesday night has been postponed 'to allow the passing of Billy Vigar to be mourned and respected'.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy died in hospital in London on Thursday five days after sustaining a significant brain injury when he collided with a concrete wall behind the goal-line in Chichester City’s Isthmian League match with Wingate and Finchley.

Chi City’s match with Lewes on Saturday was postponed and now Tuesday night’s game has also been called off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheshunt posted on X: “Tuesday’s fixture v @ChiCityFC is quite rightly postponed to allow the passing of Billy Vigar to be mourned and respected by family, friends and the football community. Sincere condolences from all at Cheshunt FC.”

Chichester City’s next scheduled match is due to be on Saturday, October 4 against Farnham Town in the FA Trophy.

Wingate and Finchley have also postponed their next two games ‘out of respect for the memory of Billy Vigar’.