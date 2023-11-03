Chippenham and Maidstone trips should have been back of home win for Eastbourne Borough

Mark Beard takes his Eastbourne Borough on the road for the next days frustrated he’s not doing so on the back of a home win.

Action from the 3-3 draw between Eastbourne Borough and Slough | Picture: Lydia Redman

The Sports make the long trip to Chippenham tomorrow then head to Maidstone on Tuesday night for back-to-back league games.

Last Saturday they failed to hold on to a lead at home to Slough as missed chances cost them dear in a game that ended 3-3.

The Sports were leading 3-1 going into the last half an hour, but the visitors came back strongly and could have even won the game.

Leone Gravata, Decarrey Sheriff and Zak Emmerson goals had put the Sports on course for a return to winning ways.

But Slough had other ideas, with Tyrese Dyce’s header six minutes from time earning them a share of the spoils.

The Sports broke the deadlock after eight minutes. Fletcher Holman broke down the left, cut in but was tackled – but the ball fell to Gravata just inside the area and his low drive flew in.

The hosts did double their lead early in the second period when Gravata teed up Sheriff.

Slough got one back but Borough regained their two-goal cushion on the hour through Emmerson.

Slough were not beaten and after making it 3-2, further pressure paid off six minutes from time. When Goddard clipped in a cross from the right, Tyrese Dyce headed home.