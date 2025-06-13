Chukwu and Byron unveiled as Agutter’s Worthing squad takes shape quickly

Striker Anointed Chukwu and defender Toby Byron are the latest additions to Worthing FC’s 2025-26 squad.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have been unveiled following the earlier signings of wide man Razzaq Coleman De-Graft and midfielders Kwaku Frimpong and Matt Burgess. These recruits came amid new deals for a number of last season’s squad – while others have moved on.

“Chuks” joins the club following a spell at fellow National League South outfit Enfield Town, where he recorded double figures for goal contributions last season. The 24-year-old scored on six occasions for the Towners last term, while also providing four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began the 2024-25 season in style by scoring in his first appearance – the equaliser in the eventual 4-1 win over Farnborough back in August. Winning goals against relegated clubs St. Albans City and Welling United proved pivotal for Enfield’s survival bid as they avoided the drop by a three-point margin.

Anointed Chukwu | Picture: Worthing FC

The 6’4 forward was a bright prospect in Crystal Palace’s academy before relocating following a move to Salford City. A string of loan spells ensued, with the likes of Widnes and Ramsbottom securing the striker’s services on a temporary basis.

However, it was at Wingate & Finchley where ‘Chuks’ truly established himself as a prolific frontman. His 17 league goals helped his side enjoy a positive campaign that culminated with a play-off defeat.

Despite his age, Chuks already possesses a wealth of experience at this level. Naturally, Anointed has been on manager Chris Agutter’s radar for quite some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebels boss Chris Agutter said: “We’re very happy to welcome Anointed to the Football Club. He’s another player we’ve seen over the last few years who we’ve always been super impressed with.

Toby Byron | Picture: Worthing FC

“His potential is considerable and we’re convinced that within our environment we can help Chuks reach his best level – which in turn will help Worthing move forwards.”

Defender Byron has arrived from Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Wingate & Finchley for an undisclosed fee. The 6’3 tall recruit has penned a one-year-deal with the Rebels.

After leaving Luton Town’s academy as a teenager, he represented the likes of Hendon and Colney Heath before venturing abroad. He played in Greece and France, developing his skills with Ermis Meligous and US Ivry respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to England and signed for Hornchurch in the summer of 2023 prior to a spell at Folkestone Invicta and subsequent move to Wingate & Finchley.

The 23-year-old made 42 appearances in the capital last term, scoring once in a 3-1 victory over Whitehawk. He is described as a tough-tackling and aerially dominant central defender who is equally adept at left-back.

Agutter said: “Toby is another young, hungry and talented footballer with the right mentality. He is another man that is football-first in his attitude, which coupled with his massive footballing potential makes him another perfect fit for Worthing Football Club.”

Aggy stressed the importance of character in his dressing room as his squad continues to take shape ahead of the start of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want the right type in the building. We want proper characters that will scrap and dig in to help Worthing achieve. Our summer business in terms of ins and outs has certainly gone a long way to achieving that.”