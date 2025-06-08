Matt Burgess has made the move to Woodside Road | Picture: Worthing FC

Worthing FC have finalised the signing of Matt Burgess and agreed a new deal for Bailey Smith – but have bid farewell to Tommy Willard and Alfie Young.

The latest ins and outs come after a number of other departures, new deals for six of last season’s squad and two new signings earlier in the close season.

Burgess is a 22-year-old midfielder joins the club following a strong stint with Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Burgess was an influential figure for the Rocks over a two-year period, which included the midfielder wearing the captain’s armband on several occasions. He was recognised for his consistent performances by his peers last year as he was named the Players’ Player of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign.

Bailey Smith after scoring his maiden Worthing goal | Picture: Worthing FC

In his formative years, the Englishman gained invaluable experience during his time with Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth’s academies. While on the books at the Cherries, he ventured into senior football with loan spells at Truro City and Slough Town.

The all-encompassing midfielder enjoyed a brief taste of sixth-tier football with the latter, as he spent the final portion of the 2022/23 campaign in Berkshire.

Smith, a pacy 20-year-old forward, spent the final portion of last season at Bognor after a dual registration was agreed.

He initially joined Worthing on a temporary basis in 2023, before being signed permanently by Chris Agutter following his release from Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy at the end of 2024.

Smith has netted one senior goal for the Rebels – he applied the finishing touch in our 6-2 win over League Two outfit Crawley Town in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup back in October 2023.

But while Burgess and Smith are part of the 25-26 squad, Willard and Young are not.

Willard has turned down an improved contract offer from the club to pursue opportunities elsewhere. The versatile forward initially joined the Rebels on loan from Aldershot Town in February 2023 and made a positive impression in a handful of appearances before being recalled by the National League outfit a couple of months later.

It was a dream debut for the former Southampton and Barnsley academy prospect, as he marked his maiden appearance with the opening goal in a 3-0 victory over Aveley. The 24-year-old returned on a permanent basis last summer following the expiration of his contract with the Shots.

A productive start to the season – that saw him net four times in the opening nine games – was halted following a serious injury in the opening minutes of the away defeat to Farnborough in late November.

Young, 28, leaves after making 149 appearances across two spells at Woodside Road. He was originally signed in 2017 by Gary Elphick before establishing himself as an integral part of Adam Hinshelwood’s defence. During a four-year spell at the the club, the central defender made over a century of appearances for the Rebels.

After moving to Potters Bar Town in 2021, the versatile Englishman went on to feature for Kingstonian, Lewes and Ramsgate before rejoining the club midway through the 2023/-24 campaign.

He seamlessly slotted in and was restored as an ever-present figure in the backline. Young appeared in all 19 remaining league games on the road to the play-offs, before starting and completing the semi-final win over Maidstone United and final against Braintree Town.

The defender carried that consistency into the following campaign, even netting the first goal in a 3-2 victory over Tonbridge Angels back in October.

Worthing are still in negotiation with Jack Spong, Nicky Wheeler, Mo Faal, Temi Babalola, Ollie Starkey and Taylor Seymour.