Controversial goal and squad additions can inspire Eastbourne Borough for final play-off push

Eastbourne Borough Danny Bloor is hoping two additions to his squad and the knowledge an officials’ decision cost them two points last weekend can help inspire his players to a strong finish to the season.

With six to play, Borough still have a chance of claiming a play-off place for the second straight season. They’re one of five clubs just outside the top seven but within five points of those inside the zone.

The final set of half-a-dozen games starts at Weymouth tomorrow with Borough in fine form on the road, only denied a third successive away victory at Chippenham last week by the home side’s late equaliser that many felt had not crossed the line.

Eastbourne Borough in action at Chippenham | Picture: Nick Redman

The Sports were boosted in Wiltshire by the return from America of James Vaughan and a debut for former Chelmsford midfielder Jamie Yila. Both will be vital in the run-in.

Bloor said: “It was a good point at Chippenham, who are in good form. I think that’s 12 unbeaten for them now. But I’m bitterly disappointed – it should have been all three.

"We conceded a goal that I felt hadn’t crossed the line. I felt really sorry for the referee because he had to back his linesman, as I would always back my team. But I think in those crucial moments in a game, you have to be 105 per cent sure.

"I watched the video (of the incident) with the Chippenham manager and it’s a real tough one to take. But we’ve come here and if you’d offered me a point I’d have accepted it.

"The boys were magnificent – they fought really well. It was a great debut from Jamie Yila and it was great to get Vaughany (James Vaughan) back on the pitch and it’s a point, but in my humble opinion it should have been all three.”

Bloor praised the fans who have clocked up thousands of miles following Borough this season.

"The people who travel to away games are absolutely magnificent. We really enjoy seeing them and I’m gutted for them it couldn’t be three points, but in our past three away games it’s two wins and a draw so that’s not bad. Now we have to dust ourselves down, train hard and look forward to travelling to Weymouth this weekend.”

