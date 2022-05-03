Copthorne confirm groundshare agreement with Horsham FC

Copthorne’s matches, in both the Southern Combination Football League Division Two and the cup, will take place when the Isthmian Premier Hornets are playing away from home and they and their supporters will have access to all of the ground’s facilities.

Copthorne are in the process of identifying land on which to build a new stadium but hope to be able to play matches at the Camping World Community Stadium until the new ground is ready to open. The agreement is for one year in the first instance.

In a statement posted on Horsham's website, Copthorne’s chairman and secretary Andrew Beadle said: "We are delighted with the arrangement and would wish to thank Horsham FC for all of their assistance in making this groundshare possible.

Horsham FC and Copthorne have announced that, for the 2022-23 season, all of Copthorne’s home league and cup games will be played at the Hornets' Camping World Community Stadium. Picture by Steve Robards

"As a club, we see this arrangement as key to our ongoing development, and we look forward to playing at the Camping World Community Stadium.

"The stadium is a fantastic facility and we are all now excited for the new season ahead”.

Hornets' operations director Paul Osborn, also speaking on Horsham's website, added: "It’s great to be sharing our stadium with our friends from Copthorne FC next season.

"A groundshare arrangement such as this, which has the blessing of both our and Copthorne’s leagues, is at the heart of our being a community club whereby we can provide for as many people as possible to make good use of the excellent facilities we have at the Camping World Community Stadium.

"We very much hope that in addition to Copthorne’s own supporters attending games, anyone in Horsham who’s not travelling to watch our first team away will enjoy coming to some of Copthorne’s games on their doorstep."