Lewes will be hoping they have turned a corner by battling to a midweek point away to Isthmian premier division leaders Dover Athletic.

The Rooks headed to the Kent coast on the back of a nine-match run without a league win and few would have given them much hope of any reward – especially after Luke Baptiste gave Dover a first-half lead from the spot.

But Craig Nelson’s team battled away and were rewarded when new signing Jack Meeres opped up with a 92nd minute equaliser.

It was Lewes’ best result for some time and was their sixth draw in that ten-match sequence without a victory.

Lewes take on Bowers and Pitsea | Picture: James Boyes

But having slipped to 14th in the table, they know they need to turn draws into wins.

They go to Hastings United – who are in the bottom four – on Saturday then visit high flyers Cray Valley PM on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, in a home match with Bowers & Pitsea deemed a must-win by management and fans, Lewes struggled to break down the side sat 21st in the table and needed a 93rd-minute equaliser from Danny Bassett to take a point.

Afterwards assistant manager Danny Oakins said it wasn’t good enough that “individual errors” again cost the side.

That late drama followed a 57th-minute opener for Bowers, who profited after the Rooks failed to clear a corner three times.

“We should have stopped the short one,” said Oakins. “Someone's meant to be there, they're not there. Someone's left their man and it's cost us.

“You could say it's happening for six, seven, eight games now. Individual mistakes are costing us. There's not much else you can say. I know we've got injuries, but everyone has injuries. You just can't account for it.”

While it was a tepid first half at the Dripping Pan, Lewes were much the stronger side after half-time – bar Bowers’ goal.

Chances for Bassett, substitutes Shae Hutchinson and Calvin Ekpiteta, and home debutant Meeres went begging before Bassett finally got the equaliser.

“I’d probably say we did deserve to win,” said Oakins. “They've had one shot on target. We've let that happen, switched off from a corner.”

ROOKS’ RETURNING TROOPS

Lewes have been coping with an injury crisis – but there are one or two signs of the squad getting stronger.

With seven players on the sidelines, a welcome moment came in last weekend’s home clash with Bowers and Pitsea as forward Shae Hutchinson returned from an eye injury – and put in a game-changing performance.

“Shae’s come back after he's had a little injury and missed a month or so. He's good for us,” said assistant manager Danny Oakins after the game.

“He runs in behind, and [with his first chance] probably should have scored, or if he goes down they get a red card, and we get back in the game.

"We've missed him and hopefully we can get a few more back.”

Oakins admitted that the club was short of players and was looking to the youth team and the transfer market to get new players in.

But he said: “It's not as easy as just going and signing people at this stage in the season.”

Lewes last week clinched the signing of defender Jack Meeres, who has gone straight into the side and scored the goal that rescued a point at Dover on Tuesday night

He has moved to the Dripping Pan after a spell at Lancing, where he had played eight games since the start of December. Meeres has also represented Haywards Heath, Newhaven and East Grinstead.

Meanwhile Lewes Women resumed their National League southern division campaign last Sunday with a 3-2 win at Watford.

Goals by Paula Howells, Olivia Carpenter and Kayla Ginger earned a win that leaves the Rooks seventh. They visit Plymouth on Sunday.