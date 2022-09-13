James Tilley, Dom Telford and Nick Tsaroulla found the net for Crawley in an entertaining 3-2 win, which saw Stockport equalise twice.

Tom Nich ols was influential, providing all three assists.

Nick Tsaroulla struck a superb winner against Stockport County as Crawley Town secured their first league victory of the season. Photo: Cory Pickford

Corey Addai: 6 – A game of mixed fortunes for the young keeper. Was guilty of being hesitant on a couple of occasions and he could have done better to save the Crankshaw’s goal, which made it 1-1. He redeemed himself with two fantastic and crucial saves – one at 1-1 and the other at 3-2. Booked for time-wasting late on.

Nick Tsaroulla: 8 – Impressive in defence and attack. Played a superb pass to Telford which striker brought down very well but couldn’t find the net. Tsaroulla showed good strength in defence to hold off his man on multiple occasions. Scored the winning goal with a trademark strike from outside the area.

Tony Craig: 6 – Mostly solid but lacked the pace to prevent Stockport’s first goal. A couple of strong challenges. Was great to see him celebrate after making a superb sliding challenge early on. He’s someone who clearly loves defending.

Ludwig Francillette: 8 – Nervy in the first half but much improved after the break. Made a couple of vital blocks and tackles and was very strong in the air.

Jake Hessenthaler: 6 – Not in the centre of the action but did his jobs well. Hobbled off late on and was replaced by Mazeed Ogungbo.

Tom Fellows: 7 – Tireless performance but just lacked end product. He looked sharp and quick on the ball.

Harry Ransom: 7 – Solid but unspectacular. Didn’t replicate electric performance from Carabao Cup win over Fulham but still impressive.

James Tilley: 7 – Scored with Crawley’s first attack with deflected effort. Worked hard and involved in a lot of Crawley’s good work going forward. Booked for a foul which he, and the fans, protested fervently against. Started to look tired and was replaced by Jack Powell after an hour.

Tom Nichols: 8 – Didn’t get on the scoresheet today but made the difference – providing the assists for all three goals. First two were simple passes but third was impressive switch of play out to Tsaroulla. Linked up play well all evening. Saw appeal for a penalty turned down.

James Balagizi: 6 – Not his best game for Crawley but he played a pivotal part in the opening goal, winning the ball high up the pitch. Gave away a few clumsy fouls.

Dom Telford: 6 – Quiet performance from last season’s top scorer but he did mange to find the net in the league for the first time for his new club. It was a composed finish into the corner after a terrible error at the back. Replaced late on by Ashley Nadesan.

Substitutes:

Jack Powell – 6: Brought on to solidify the midfield. Comfortable on the ball. Nearly found the net which cracking long range effort.

Ashley Nadesan – 6: Injected pace into the Crawley attack. Dangerous run out wide but there was no one on in the box. Applauded for putting the keeper under pressure in injury-time and winning a throw-in.

Travis Johnson – N/A