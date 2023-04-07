Crawley earned an important point against playoff-chasing Bradford City, but Hartlepool’s win over Grimsby means that they are now level on points.

Crawley Town made a strong start to the game and came close to scoring when James Tilley’s inswinging cross was flapped at by Harry Lewis, but Aramide Oteh’s attempted first-time volley was headed away by a Bradford defender.

League Two top scorer Andy Cook had his first effort of the game with a half-volley from outside the box but Corey Addai was equal to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addai was needed again when Cook’s knockdown found Jamie Walker in the box who had ample time to find a corner from close range, but Addai pulled off a fantastic save, tipping Walker’s delayed effort behind.

Crawley's Corey Addai was named sponsors' man of the match during the 0-0 draw against Bradford. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

It took a while, but the Bantams were finally starting to show their quality as Kellan Gordon denied Walker with an important tackle in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game started to turn sour as Rafiq Khaleel allegedly kicked Brad Halliday who was on top of the ball, causing a big altercation. and when the game eventually restarted Richie Smallwood was booked for leaving a nasty late challenge on Khaleel.

Scott Banks looked a dangerous player for the Bantams, gliding forwards and firing a shot across goal that was palmed away by Addai.

Crawley were then let off the hook when Cook was through on goal unchallenged, but he dragged his left-footed volley well wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Powell swung in a brilliant free-kick which Harry Ransom met at the back post. He caught it sweetly on the side-footed volley, but Lewis did well to tip the ball over.

Matty Platt was given his marching orders when he earned a second yellow card for catching Tom Fellows late, with the Bantams having to see out the draw with 10 men, in what was the last bit of action in what could prove to be a big point for Crawley.

Crawley Town XI: Addai, Gordon (Mason 82), Conroy, Tilley (Fellows 70), Powell (Grant 82), Nadesan, Ransom, Telford (Chukwuemeka 70), Oteh, Khaleel, Mazeed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Schofield, Roles, Spong

Attendance: 3,644 (809 away fans)

Have you read?: Crawley Town fans assess life under WAGMI United ownership one year on - and what needs to happen in the next 12 months

Advertisement Hide Ad