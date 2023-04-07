Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
1 hour ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
2 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
3 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
4 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
5 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Crawley and Bradford play out a spicy stalemate as Hartlepool make up ground on the Reds

Crawley earned an important point against playoff-chasing Bradford City, but Hartlepool’s win over Grimsby means that they are now level on points.

By Coren Blackburn
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST

Crawley Town made a strong start to the game and came close to scoring when James Tilley’s inswinging cross was flapped at by Harry Lewis, but Aramide Oteh’s attempted first-time volley was headed away by a Bradford defender.

League Two top scorer Andy Cook had his first effort of the game with a half-volley from outside the box but Corey Addai was equal to it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Addai was needed again when Cook’s knockdown found Jamie Walker in the box who had ample time to find a corner from close range, but Addai pulled off a fantastic save, tipping Walker’s delayed effort behind.

Most Popular
Crawley's Corey Addai was named sponsors' man of the match during the 0-0 draw against Bradford. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesCrawley's Corey Addai was named sponsors' man of the match during the 0-0 draw against Bradford. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Crawley's Corey Addai was named sponsors' man of the match during the 0-0 draw against Bradford. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

It took a while, but the Bantams were finally starting to show their quality as Kellan Gordon denied Walker with an important tackle in the box.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game started to turn sour as Rafiq Khaleel allegedly kicked Brad Halliday who was on top of the ball, causing a big altercation. and when the game eventually restarted Richie Smallwood was booked for leaving a nasty late challenge on Khaleel.

Scott Banks looked a dangerous player for the Bantams, gliding forwards and firing a shot across goal that was palmed away by Addai.

Crawley were then let off the hook when Cook was through on goal unchallenged, but he dragged his left-footed volley well wide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Powell swung in a brilliant free-kick which Harry Ransom met at the back post. He caught it sweetly on the side-footed volley, but Lewis did well to tip the ball over.

Matty Platt was given his marching orders when he earned a second yellow card for catching Tom Fellows late, with the Bantams having to see out the draw with 10 men, in what was the last bit of action in what could prove to be a big point for Crawley.

Crawley Town XI: Addai, Gordon (Mason 82), Conroy, Tilley (Fellows 70), Powell (Grant 82), Nadesan, Ransom, Telford (Chukwuemeka 70), Oteh, Khaleel, Mazeed

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unused subs: Schofield, Roles, Spong

Attendance: 3,644 (809 away fans)

Have you read?: Crawley Town fans assess life under WAGMI United ownership one year on - and what needs to happen in the next 12 months

'I want to be here for a long time and build something special here' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey feels 'standards are now' better at club

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Missing Horley man has links to Crawley and Horsham

HartlepoolBradfordAndy CookGrimsbyBrad Halliday