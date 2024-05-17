Crawley Borough Council 'very open' to discussing with Crawley Town on how they would mark a victory at Wembley
Reds face Crewe on Sunday in the League Two play-off final looking to win promotion to League One. More than 16,000 fans will be at Wembley to support Scott Lindsey’s men and if they win, it’s hard to imagine what those celebrations might be like.
But after Sunday, will they be celebrations in Crawley itself?
A Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: “The council has been a big supporter of Crawley Town FC over the years and continues to be so. We are delighted the club is making its first trip to Wembley and know many of our staff and councillors will be supporting them both at the stadium and locally. To be promoted to League One would be a big boost, both for Crawley Town FC and the town. We are aware that the game will be shown in locations across the town, including the Redz Bar at Broadfield Stadium.
“The Mayor has sent a message on behalf of everyone at the council, wishing Crawley Town FC the best of luck on Sunday and we will be very open to discussing with the club how we might mark a victory.”
