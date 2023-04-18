It was an end-to-end game between two relegation-threatened sides, who both had chances to win the game.
After an early scare – with Dion Conroy making a goal-line clearance – the Reds had the better of the first half with the lively Aramide Oteh hitting the post. Oteh also nearly had an assist to his name when his inch-perfect cross was headed wide by Harry Ransom.
Dom Telford squandered a golden chance for Crawley when his first-time effort from close range drifted wide of the post.
There was some nice link-up play from Crawley but the final ball was lacking.
After the break, Colchester put Crawley under some sustained pressure and looked like they would take the lead. Corey Addai made a vital save at his near post to keep the scores level.
Addai was kept busy with some comfortable saves as Colchester cranked up the pressure.
Samson Tovide, a half-time substitute for the visitors, missed a great chance from point-blank range after meeting a dangerous ball into the area.
Crawley had ransom to thank after he brilliantly stopped Tovide in his tracks as he made a dangerous run through on goal after a quick counter-attack.
Crawley struggled to contain Colchester with wave after wave of attacks from the visitors but some poor finishing let the Reds off the hook.
With Hartlepool losing at Salford, Crawley’s draw moves them three points clear of the relegation zone. Colchester, meanwhile, are now seven points clear.