Sussex World's Head of Sport wins national award for Crawley Town coverage

National World's Head of Sport in Sussex Mark Dunford has scooped a national award for his coverage of Crawley Town Football Club.

Mark won The Real EFL and Lower League Look's League One/League Two Journalist of the Year.

It's been a very interesting year for Crawley Town. In April 2022 they were taken over by WAGMI United, a US consortium who made their money on cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Mark Dunford

Within the first couple of weeks of taking over, they suspended manager John Yems after allegations of discriminatory language used against players. He later left the club and was found guilty of 11 of the charges by the FA.

They then had a poor season in League Two which has seen them have five managers and are currently only two points above the relegation zone.

The Lower League Look said when announcing the award: "What a season this man has had! Some of the stuff he’s had to cover whilst essentially having doors closed and one word answers his way from the club he covers, but he never complained. Top man, thoroughly deserved!"

Mark, who is also editor of the Crawley Observer, joined the company in 1999 as deputy sports editor at the Eastbourne Herald before moving to Crawley in 2004. He said: "It's great to win the award. It's been a crazy season covering Crawley Town but in a way a journalist's dream. So much happening on and off the pitch. There have been real challenges with the John Yems situation and the club and the owners going radio silent at times but it has been enjoyable and we just hope they stay up this season for another exciting League Two season."

Crawley Town fan Stephen Dimmock initially nominated Mark for the award. He said: "You deserve this."