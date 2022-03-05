LiveCrawley Town 0, Scunthorpe United 0 FULL-TIME: Reds fail to break down League Two's bottom side

Crawley Town failed to break down League Two's bottom side Scunthorpe United at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 4:55 pm
Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United

This will be the Reds' third home game on the trot after beating Forest Green and drawing with Oldham Athletic in the last week.

You can follow our live blog here - the page will show when there are updates

LIVE: Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United

Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:56

  • Bottom placed Scunthorpe are the visitors to The People’s Pension Stadium
  • Third home game on the trot for Reds following a win against Forest Green and draw with Oldham
  • John Yems banned from dugout for three games
  • Scunthorpe have only won four League Two games this season
A game Crawley could have and should have won. But a lack of clinical finishing cost them.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:54

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:51

Hackney booked for visitors

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:49

Minimum of three minutes added time

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:47

89 mins - Nadesan forces a good save from Watson and puts rebound over the bar

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:47

88 mins - Morris pulled off a good save from Delaney’s header. This is tense now

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:46

87 mins - corner Scunthorpe

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:45

Final change

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:41

Looks like Mark Marshall is preparing to come on

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:40

Yes, please!

