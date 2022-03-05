This will be the Reds' third home game on the trot after beating Forest Green and drawing with Oldham Athletic in the last week.
You can follow our live blog here - the page will show when there are updates
LIVE: Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:56
- Bottom placed Scunthorpe are the visitors to The People’s Pension Stadium
- John Yems banned from dugout for three games
- Scunthorpe have only won four League Two games this season
A game Crawley could have and should have won. But a lack of clinical finishing cost them.
Hackney booked for visitors
Minimum of three minutes added time
89 mins - Nadesan forces a good save from Watson and puts rebound over the bar
88 mins - Morris pulled off a good save from Delaney’s header. This is tense now
87 mins - corner Scunthorpe
Final change
Looks like Mark Marshall is preparing to come on
Yes, please!
