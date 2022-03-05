Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220503-184710004

Crawley Town 0, Scunthorpe United 0: 27 pictures of Reds fans, action and player of the month awards

It was a frustrating goalless draw for Crawley Town against Scunthorpe United at the People’s Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 7:08 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 7:17 pm

Reds had a number of chances to win the game but poor finishing meant they went home with a point.

Photographer Cory Pickford was on hand to catch the action and take pictures of Reds fans in the crowd. Here are a selection of his photos.

1.

Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220503-184653004

2.

Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220503-184726004

3.

Reds players line-up before kick-off. Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220503-184039004

4.

The huddle. Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220503-184058004

