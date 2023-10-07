BREAKING
Live

Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - RECAP: Reds lose to 10-men Wrexham, player ratings, Lindsey 'proud' but 'frustrated', Orsi reaction

Ten-man Wrexham claimed all three points at the Broadfield Stadium today.
Mark Dunford
Mark Dunford
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 18:42 BST
Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and are subject to the hit Disney+ show Welcome to Wrexham. Here is a recap of the action plus player ratings, and Scott Lindsey and Danilo Orsi reaction.

You can follow all the action here – the page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town v Wrexham - LIVE

18:54 BST

Scott Lindsey full post-match interview

18:35 BST

Crawley Town striker Danilo Orsi reacts to Wrexham defeat

18:20 BST

Red card tackle

Andy Cannon’s tackle on Adam Campbell resulted in a red cardAndy Cannon’s tackle on Adam Campbell resulted in a red card
Andy Cannon’s tackle on Adam Campbell resulted in a red card
18:00 BST

Sam Morton’s Crawley Town player ratings

16:59 BST

It’s all over - Wreham win 1-0

16:58 BST

97 mins / 1-0

Great opportunity in last minute with a free ic but Henry’s free kick was wasted - that could be it

16:54 BST

Corner Reds

16:53 BST

91+2 / 0-1

Gordon booked

16:51 BST

7 minutes of additional time

16:51 BST

89 mins / 0-1

Gordon replaces Darcy

