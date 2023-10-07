Live
Crawley Town 0, Wrexham 1 - RECAP: Reds lose to 10-men Wrexham, player ratings, Lindsey 'proud' but 'frustrated', Orsi reaction
Ten-man Wrexham claimed all three points at the Broadfield Stadium today.
Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and are subject to the hit Disney+ show Welcome to Wrexham. Here is a recap of the action plus player ratings, and Scott Lindsey and Danilo Orsi reaction.
Crawley Town v Wrexham - LIVE
Key Events
- Ollie Palmer’s goal sealed the win for Wrexham
- Andy Cannon was sent off for the visitors after a challenge on Adam Campbell
- A crowd of 5572 - 1334 from Wrexham - filled the Broadfield Stadium
- Scott Lindsey linked with vacant Gillingham job ahead of game
Scott Lindsey full post-match interview
Crawley Town striker Danilo Orsi reacts to Wrexham defeat
Red card tackle
Sam Morton’s Crawley Town player ratings
It’s all over - Wreham win 1-0
97 mins / 1-0
Great opportunity in last minute with a free ic but Henry’s free kick was wasted - that could be it
Corner Reds
91+2 / 0-1
Gordon booked
7 minutes of additional time
89 mins / 0-1
Gordon replaces Darcy
