LiveCrawley Town 1-0 Rochdale LIVE: Nadesan gives Reds the lead

Crawley Town will be looking to follow-up there home win against Swindon Town with three points against Rochdale at The People's Pension Stadium.

By Ellis Peters
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 3:54 pm
Crawley celebrate Tom Nichols' goal against Swindon last week. Credit Cory Pickford

Brilliant start to the game as Nadesan opens the score sheet with an early goal on the 18th minute.

The sun continues to shine on Broadfield stadium as the Reds look to build on their lead.

Crawley Town v Rochdale LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:33

  • Crawley Town are currently 13th in League Two
  • Rochdale are 19th in League Two
  • Reds come into game on back of brilliant win over Swindon last Saturday
  • Rochdale haven’t won in six games
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:33

Appiah puts Hutchinson through, but opportunity cleared by defender

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:32

Corner for Rochdale, but Crawley clears. CRAWLEY TOWN 1-0 ROCHDALE

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:31

Lewis Young on phone to John Yems

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:27

CORNER: Crawley win corner. Tilley floats ball in. Free kick to Rochdale

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:25

A lot of stop and start from the referee in the second half

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:23

Looks like Crawley born Danny Cashman is coming on for Rochdale.

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:22

MISS: Rochdale miss good chance

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:21

FREE KICK: Nichols brought down and Tilley steps up for free kick. Free kick sent over bar

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:19

SUB: Nadesan off, Hutchinson on

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:18

SUB: Ferry off, Davies on

