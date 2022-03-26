Brilliant start to the game as Nadesan opens the score sheet with an early goal on the 18th minute.
The sun continues to shine on Broadfield stadium as the Reds look to build on their lead.
Crawley Town v Rochdale LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:33
- Crawley Town are currently 13th in League Two
- Rochdale are 19th in League Two
- Reds come into game on back of brilliant win over Swindon last Saturday
- Rochdale haven’t won in six games
Appiah puts Hutchinson through, but opportunity cleared by defender
Corner for Rochdale, but Crawley clears. CRAWLEY TOWN 1-0 ROCHDALE
Lewis Young on phone to John Yems
CORNER: Crawley win corner. Tilley floats ball in. Free kick to Rochdale
A lot of stop and start from the referee in the second half
Looks like Crawley born Danny Cashman is coming on for Rochdale.
MISS: Rochdale miss good chance
FREE KICK: Nichols brought down and Tilley steps up for free kick. Free kick sent over bar
SUB: Nadesan off, Hutchinson on
SUB: Ferry off, Davies on
