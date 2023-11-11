Crawley Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1 - half-time: Orsi replies to early Nolan strike
Luckily Danilo Orsi was able to equalise six minutes later to make it 1-1 heading into halftime.
Accrington Stanley broke fast from a throw- in, allowing Jack Nolan to smash it hard and low into the back of the net past a helpless Luca-Ashby-Hammond.
The Fulham loanee looked nervous in his first start in the league with some shaky moments in the first half but managed to keep his side level with an excellent save on the verge of the half-time.
With Accrington setting the fast tempo, Crawley hit back with a fast break to make it 1-1 inside 10 minutes.
Danilo Orsi smartly slotted it past the keeper after a good through ball from Klaidi Lolos which opened up the defence.
Defender Will Wright played an almost perfect low cross pass into a reaching Orsi who was inches away from giving Crawley the lead before right sided compatriot Kellan Gordon played in a good cross to Klaidi Lolos who headed it straight at the keeper.
With temper’s increasing on the pitch, the Reds manager was highly animated on the touchline, looking like he injured himself in the process.
Jay Rich-Baghuelou was inches away from putting the visitors ahead as his shot whistled past the post while Nick Tsaroulla twisted and turned his way into the box in order to get his low drilled cross across the face of goal, which was mistimed by an attacking Orsi as it escaped his grasp.