Crawley Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1 - half-time: Orsi replies to early Nolan strike

Scott Lindsey spoke heavily about his players desire when defending before the Accrington Stanley classh – but it was not a great start as they conceded inside two minutes.

Luckily Danilo Orsi was able to equalise six minutes later to make it 1-1 heading into halftime.

Accrington Stanley broke fast from a throw- in, allowing Jack Nolan to smash it hard and low into the back of the net past a helpless Luca-Ashby-Hammond.

The Fulham loanee looked nervous in his first start in the league with some shaky moments in the first half but managed to keep his side level with an excellent save on the verge of the half-time.

Danilo Orsi equalised after a pass from Klaidi Lolos against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Eva Gilbert

With Accrington setting the fast tempo, Crawley hit back with a fast break to make it 1-1 inside 10 minutes.

Danilo Orsi smartly slotted it past the keeper after a good through ball from Klaidi Lolos which opened up the defence.

Defender Will Wright played an almost perfect low cross pass into a reaching Orsi who was inches away from giving Crawley the lead before right sided compatriot Kellan Gordon played in a good cross to Klaidi Lolos who headed it straight at the keeper.

With temper’s increasing on the pitch, the Reds manager was highly animated on the touchline, looking like he injured himself in the process.