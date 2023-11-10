'We have got players who care' - Crawley Town boss on having a number of 'captains' in the Reds squad

Crawley Town have seen a number of players wear the captain’s armbands on the field this season.

Because of injuries to the likes of club captain Ben Gladwin and senior defender Dion Conroy, other players have had to step up to lead the side out on matchdays.

So far this season we have seen Gladwin, Conroy, Harry Ransom, Liam Kelly and Will Wright all skipper the side. And manager Scott Lindsey believes it is a good thing to have so many leaders in the squad – especially when they are going through a sticky patch of results like they are currently.

"I think we have got players who care,” said Lindsey. “We have got players who lead by example, we have players who lead by voice. We have got players who are natural leaders and we have players who are not so natural leaders who just want to look after what they have got to do, and that’s fine as long as the performances are good.

"Because of the injuries, the armband has been swapped around but I don’t think there's anything wrong with that, I think it gives a responsibility for the whole group.

"We have got a really good dressing room, it’s been brilliant even through this sticky patch. The work that has been done in the background, not just me as the head coach and my staff, we have even got Ben Gladwin running unit meetings now, sitting down looking at the clips of the midfield, looking at clips of the defence, the attackers.

"The fact the players are really buying into it is brilliant and it shows we all really care and do the right thing and win games of football.”

Reds face Accrington Stanley on Saturday looking for their first league win since the 3-0 victory over Sutton in September. But despite the poor run of results, Lindsey is pleased with the spirit and character within the squad.