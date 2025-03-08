Crawley Town 1, Reading 1: Camara salvages a vital point for Reds
After an evenly contested start to proceedings at the Broadfield Stadium, Reading opened the scoring through Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, who looked offside, but no flag was shown.
The visitor’s goal brought more life into Crawley as they came close several times in the 32nd minute when Max Anderson and Liam Fraser both saw their shots blocked. Will Swan, playing on the left delivered an attractive ball across goal 35 minutes in but there was no one there to knock the ball home.
Just before half time, Toby Mullkarkey saw his curled effort from outside the box go just wide of the post as Crawley went into half time trailing.
Crawley were lucky not to concede early in the first half as Jojo Wollacott’s pass found Reading’s forwards but they couldn’t muster a chance from the error. Up the other end, Kamari Doyle saw his shot blocked.
The Reds goalkeeper made up for his mishap just a few minutes later as he palmed away a dangerous cross from the visitors.
Lewis Wing came close for Reading with a free kick which went just wide of the Crawley goal.
Will Swan delivered yet another dangerous ball into the box for Crawley but Reading goalkeeper Joel Pereira was there to meet it as the Reds tried to get a late goal.
As the clock ticked on the game and on Crawley’s season, Kamari Doyle squared it to substitute Panutche Camara who found the back of the net with a clean finish to send the Broadfield stadium into bedlam.
Crawley will be relieved and perhaps deserving of a point after a fairly equal game against their in- form opponents, but remain winless since the 11th February and still sit in the relegation zone.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.