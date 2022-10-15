Crawley Town 2, Newport County 1: 47 photos of Reds' second league win of the season including action, celebrations and crowd pictures
Crawley Town enjoyed only their second League Two win of the season with a 2-1 win over Newport County at the Broadfield Stadium.
Goals from James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan gave Lewis Young’s side the win in the interim’s manager’s first game in charges.
Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to capture the action and the crowd an a brilliant celebration!
