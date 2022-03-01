LiveCrawley Town 2, Oldham Athletic 2 - FULL-TIME : Yems sent off as Missilou equalises after Nadesan brace

John Yems was sent off and Ashley Nadesan scored a brace as they drew 2-2 with Oldham Athletic tonight (Tuesday, March 1) at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:44 pm
Crawley Town players celebrate the win against Forest Green Rovers over the weekend. Picture by Cory Pickford

It's the second game in a run of four home games - which started with a superb 2-1 win over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

LIVE: Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:38

  • Crawley beat league leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday
  • Oldham are second from bottom in League Two
  • Reds assistant head coach Lee Bradbury left the club yesterday to join Eastleigh as manager
  • Remi Oteh out for Reds after picking up injury against Forest Green
Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:38

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:37

It’s all over. A dramatic second half.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:35

Yems was shown a yellow and as ref walked away he must have said something as ref immediately turned round and showed him a red

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:31

John Yems booked then sent off! Couldn’t keep his mouth shut

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:28

Odebayi off, Stobbs on for visitors

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:26

85 mins - Davies booked for tripping Adams

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:25

85 mins - Marshal shot blocked after Powell’s free kick fell to him

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:24

Close!

Jaros tips over from Khan’s powerful shot from 18 yards.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:24

Seven minutes left - can the Reds nick this?

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:22

Keillor-Dunn off, Hopcutt on

