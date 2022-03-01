It's the second game in a run of four home games - which started with a superb 2-1 win over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
LIVE: Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic
- Crawley beat league leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday
- Oldham are second from bottom in League Two
- Reds assistant head coach Lee Bradbury left the club yesterday to join Eastleigh as manager
- Remi Oteh out for Reds after picking up injury against Forest Green
It’s all over. A dramatic second half.
Yems was shown a yellow and as ref walked away he must have said something as ref immediately turned round and showed him a red
John Yems booked then sent off! Couldn’t keep his mouth shut
Odebayi off, Stobbs on for visitors
85 mins - Davies booked for tripping Adams
85 mins - Marshal shot blocked after Powell’s free kick fell to him
Jaros tips over from Khan’s powerful shot from 18 yards.
Seven minutes left - can the Reds nick this?
Keillor-Dunn off, Hopcutt on
