Crawley Town 3, Accrington Stanley 1: Orsi brace and Wright stunner hand Reds first win since September

Will Wright wonderfully struck from long range in the 49th minute and Danilo Orsi doubled his tally for the day through a penalty to give Crawley all three points to move up to 11th in the table after beating a fiery Accrington Stanley 3-1.

Scott Lindsey spoke heavily about his players desire when defending before the clash but they conceded inside two minutes.

Luckily Danilo Orsi was able to equalise six minutes later to make it 1-1 before Will Wright put the home side ahead and Orsi sealed the deal with a penalty to send the travelling side home with nothing.

The Crawley town fans were ecstatic to see Brad Hills get sent off for the visitors as he gave away a penalty for Orsi to slot home down the middle. Accrington lost all composure in the last few minutes with heavy tackles flying and Joe Pritchard lucky to be on the pitch at the full time whistle.

Klaidi Lolos celebrates with goal scorer Danilo Orsi. Picture: Natalie Orsi/Butterfly Football

Accrington Stanley broke fast from a throw- in, allowing Jack Nolan to smash it hard and low into the back of the net past a helpless Luca-Ashby-Hammond.

The Fulham loanee looked nervous in his first start in the league with some shaky moments in the first half but managed to keep his side level with an excellent save on the verge of the halfway mark and again in the 70th minute as he tipped Dan Martins strike over the crossbar.

With Accrington setting the fast tempo, Crawley opted to hit back with a fast break to make it 1-1 inside 10 minutes.

Orsi smartly slotted it past the keeper after a good through ball from Klaidi Lolos which opened up the defence.

Defender Wright played an almost perfect low cross pass into a reaching Orsi who was inches away from giving Crawley the lead before right sided compatriot Kellan Gordon played in a good cross to Klaidi Lolos who headed it straight at the keeper.

With temper’s increasing on the pitch, the Red’s manager was highly animated on the touchline, injuring himself in the process.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou was inches away from putting the visitors ahead as his shot whistled past the post.

Nick Tsaroulla twisted and turned his way into the box in order to get his low drilled cross across the face of goal which was mistimed by an attacking Orsi as it escaped his grasp.

Crawley Town started the second half the brighter with Will Wright putting his side 2-1 up with a powerful long range strike which Jon Mcracken could not keep out.

They almost scored again after Gordon played a low ball into the box which created chaos in the six yard box before Accrington were finally saved by Mccracken.

Accrington picked up the momentum they started with again with constant well-worked moves which required the finishing touch.

Thankfully for Crawley they didn’t have it, with Shaun Walley hitting it high over the bar and Ashby-Hammond once again tipping Dan Martin’s strike over the bar.

Orsi put the cherry on the cake as he confidently placed his penalty down the middle to make it 3-1 and give Crawley town all three points.