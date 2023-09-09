BREAKING
Live

Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1 FULL-TIME: Brilliant Reds up to tenth as Campbell impresses with brace

Crawley Town host Newport County County at the Broadfield Stadium this weekend.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:11 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
Scott Lindsey’s men go into the game following a 4-3 win against League One Charltoin in the EFL TRophy on Tuesday night. Lindsey has said this could be their ‘toughest test’ so far.

You can follow our live blog below – the page will show when there are updates.

SEE ALSO Khaleel hits late winner in seven-goal EFL Trophy thriller against Addicks | Crawley player ratings vs Charlton | Ronaldo hang time and a lot of young talent - Things we learned from Crawley Town's win over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy

Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE

17:12 BST

Player ratings

17:04 BST

IT’S ALL OVER: What a win for Crawley

17:02 BST

Jay Williams has literally lost his shirt in tussle with Bogle. Both booked

16:57 BST

2949 attendance today

16:56 BST

It was a hell of a strike

16:55 BST

8 minutes added time here

16:51 BST

86 mins - Bogle heads over when he should have done better. Roles replaces Gladwin

16:48 BST

Darcy, Campbell, Maguire off, Forster, Lolos, Khaleel on

16:43 BST

78 mins - Ben Gladwin scores - it’s 4-1!!!!

16:42 BST

All smiles

