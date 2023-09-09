Live
Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1 FULL-TIME: Brilliant Reds up to tenth as Campbell impresses with brace
Crawley Town host Newport County County at the Broadfield Stadium this weekend.
Scott Lindsey’s men go into the game following a 4-3 win against League One Charltoin in the EFL TRophy on Tuesday night. Lindsey has said this could be their ‘toughest test’ so far.
Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE
Player ratings
IT’S ALL OVER: What a win for Crawley
Jay Williams has literally lost his shirt in tussle with Bogle. Both booked
2949 attendance today
It was a hell of a strike
8 minutes added time here
86 mins - Bogle heads over when he should have done better. Roles replaces Gladwin
Darcy, Campbell, Maguire off, Forster, Lolos, Khaleel on
78 mins - Ben Gladwin scores - it’s 4-1!!!!
All smiles
