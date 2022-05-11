Football League outfit, and near neighbours, Crawley Town will kick off proceedings at the Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday, July 16.

The Reds, who will be making their third visit to the Hornets, recorded a comfortable 5-0 victory over their hosts last July in front of 887 spectators.

Horsham entertain Leatherhead, who were relegated from the Isthmian Premier last season, three days later before they travel to Southern League Premier Division South outfit Metropolitan Police on Saturday, July 23.

Action from last season's pre-season friendly between Horsham and Crawley Town at the Camping World Community Stadium. Picture by Jon Rigby

The Hornets welcomed the Met to the Camping World Community Stadium last pre-season and ran out 2-1 winners.

Horsham travel to old friends, and National League South promotion hopefuls, Dorking Wanderers a week later.

The two teams met last summer in a friendly, with Wanderers coming from behind to beat the Hornets 2-1.

Horsham then host Winchester City, in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, on Tuesday, August 2.

The Hornets conclude pre-season with a visit to Isthmian Premier champions and Sussex Senior Cup runners-up Worthing on Saturday, August 6.

Horsham's full schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 16 - Crawley Town (H) 3pm

Tuesday, July 19 - Leatherhead (H) 7.45pm

Saturday, July 23 - Metropolitan Police (A) 3pm

Saturday, July 30 - Dorking Wanderers (A) 3pm

Tuesday, August 2 - Winchester City (H) 7.45pm

Saturday, August 6 - Worthing (A) 3pm