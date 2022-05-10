Popular midfielder departs Horsham FC after 'the best five years'

The 26-year-old, who began his career at Brighton & Hove Albion, moved to the Hornets from National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough in July 2018.

Harris was part of the Horsham team that achieved promotion to the Isthmian Premier via the play-offs in 2018-19.

The midfielder also played a key role in the Hornets’ fairytale adventure to the first round of this season's FA Cup and their run to Velocity Trophy glory.

He appeared 142 times for Horsham and scored 26 goals, many of them spectacular long-range efforts.

Posting on Twitter, Harris said: "My time at @HorshamFC has come to an end! What a journey it has been and truly the best 5 years!

"Want to say a big thank you to the @LardyArmy and all the fans who have been amazing since the start! Football must go on and onto the next chapter now!"

Harris becomes the fourth Hornet to exit the Camping World Community Stadium after the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

Popular Horsham FC midfielder Charlie Harris has decided to depart the club after 'the best five years'. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Fellow fan favourites Steve Metcalf, Will Miles and Rob O'Toole have also chosen to leave the club.

Charlie Harris (centre) celebrates netting against former club Eastbourne Borough in the third qualifying round of this season's FA Cup. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art