Crawley Town and Sutton United charged for misconduct after full-time whistle clash
Klaidi Lolos’ last goal denied Sutton United a vital win in their fight for survival. Crawley thought they had won it when Danilo Orsi had the ball in the back of the net in the dying moments, but he was ruled offside.
The frustration spilled over after the final whistle as both sets of players and staff clashed. Full recap of the match here. We asked Reds boss Scott Lindsey after the game if he could tell us any more about the incident, he replied: “No.”
The FA charge said that both clubs had allegedly failed to ensure that their players and technical area occupants do not behave in an improper or provocative way after the final whistle.
The teams have until Friday to respond to the charges.
