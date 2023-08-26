BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Crawley Town are smashed by six at Swindon Town

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey’s return to his former club Swindon was a miserable one for him and his team as the Robins ran out 6-0 winners.
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

Jake Young, on loan at the County Ground from Bradford, did almost all the damage with four of Swindon’s goals in the League Two clash – and Crawley’s second successive defeat has seen them slip to 13th in the table.

Swindon took the lead 11 minutes before the break when Daniel Kemp shot home after Young set him up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the second half was very much Young’s. Two minutes after the restart his right-footed shot made it 2-0, and four minutes it was three when Kemp returned his first half favour to tee him up.

Crawley fans - pictured at the home match with Bradford - will have been unimpressed with their side's showing at Swindon | Picture: Eva GilbertCrawley fans - pictured at the home match with Bradford - will have been unimpressed with their side's showing at Swindon | Picture: Eva Gilbert
Crawley fans - pictured at the home match with Bradford - will have been unimpressed with their side's showing at Swindon | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Young completed a 13-minute hat-trick on the hour, again set up by Kemp, and it was four goals in 24 minutes for Young when he headed in a Tariq Uwakwe cross from close range.

Tyrese Shade added insult to injury for Crawley by adding a sixth in eight minutes of injury time.

The day after seeing striker Dom Telford depart for Barrow, this was a bleak day for Reds fans who have seen Lindsey’s men’s good start to the season fizzle out.

Crawley are in next in action next Saturday away to Stockport County.

See reaction to Swindon v Crawley on this website in the coming days and in the Crawley Observer – out on Wednesday.

Related topics:SwindonBradfordCounty GroundLeague Two