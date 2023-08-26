Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey’s return to his former club Swindon was a miserable one for him and his team as the Robins ran out 6-0 winners.

Jake Young, on loan at the County Ground from Bradford, did almost all the damage with four of Swindon’s goals in the League Two clash – and Crawley’s second successive defeat has seen them slip to 13th in the table.

Swindon took the lead 11 minutes before the break when Daniel Kemp shot home after Young set him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the second half was very much Young’s. Two minutes after the restart his right-footed shot made it 2-0, and four minutes it was three when Kemp returned his first half favour to tee him up.

Crawley fans - pictured at the home match with Bradford - will have been unimpressed with their side's showing at Swindon | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Young completed a 13-minute hat-trick on the hour, again set up by Kemp, and it was four goals in 24 minutes for Young when he headed in a Tariq Uwakwe cross from close range.

Tyrese Shade added insult to injury for Crawley by adding a sixth in eight minutes of injury time.

The day after seeing striker Dom Telford depart for Barrow, this was a bleak day for Reds fans who have seen Lindsey’s men’s good start to the season fizzle out.

Crawley are in next in action next Saturday away to Stockport County.