Crawley Town striker joins League Two rivals in shock move as midfielder goes out on season-long loan
The 26-year-old joined the Red Devils at the start of the 2022/23 season, having finished as the league’s top goalscorer in the 2021/22 campaign.
During his first season with the Reds, Telford made 47 appearances and scored 15 goals, which saw him finish the season as Crawley’s leading goalscorer in all competitions.
Telford’s most significant contribution to Crawley will undoubtedly be his brace in the relegation six-pointer away at Hartlepool United in April. A first-half header from close range and an incredible solo effort in the 66th minute all-but secured Crawley’s League Two survival. Unsurprisingly, the fans rewarded the striker with the club’s Goal of the Season Award at the 2022/23 End of Season Awards.
He departs West Sussex with 51 Crawley appearances to his name.
A club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Dom for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the very best for the future.”
Crawley Town have also confirmed that midfielder Jayden Davis has today joined Farnborough FC on a season-long loan. Davis is yet to make an appearance for Crawley this season but featured for the Red Devils on a handful of occasions during pre-season.