BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Crawley Town striker joins League Two rivals in shock move as midfielder goes out on season-long loan

Crawley Town striker Dom Telford has left the club to join Barrow AFC on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 25th Aug 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 18:24 BST

The 26-year-old joined the Red Devils at the start of the 2022/23 season, having finished as the league’s top goalscorer in the 2021/22 campaign.

During his first season with the Reds, Telford made 47 appearances and scored 15 goals, which saw him finish the season as Crawley’s leading goalscorer in all competitions.

SEE ALSO 'Unbelievable ' - Crawley Town star 'proud' of how team have started League Two campaign as they prepare for Swindon Town trip / 'A massive step forward' - Crawley Town Supporters' Alliance deputy chair joins board at club

Dom Telford made 51 appearances for Crawley Town. The striker has joined Barrow for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Eva GilbertDom Telford made 51 appearances for Crawley Town. The striker has joined Barrow for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Eva Gilbert
Dom Telford made 51 appearances for Crawley Town. The striker has joined Barrow for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Eva Gilbert
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Telford’s most significant contribution to Crawley will undoubtedly be his brace in the relegation six-pointer away at Hartlepool United in April. A first-half header from close range and an incredible solo effort in the 66th minute all-but secured Crawley’s League Two survival. Unsurprisingly, the fans rewarded the striker with the club’s Goal of the Season Award at the 2022/23 End of Season Awards.

He departs West Sussex with 51 Crawley appearances to his name.

A club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Dom for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the very best for the future.”

Crawley Town have also confirmed that midfielder Jayden Davis has today joined Farnborough FC on a season-long loan. Davis is yet to make an appearance for Crawley this season but featured for the Red Devils on a handful of occasions during pre-season.

Related topics:League TwoSupporters