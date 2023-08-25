Crawley Town striker joins League Two rivals in shock move as midfielder goes out on season-long loan

Crawley Town striker Dom Telford has left the club to join Barrow AFC on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old joined the Red Devils at the start of the 2022/23 season, having finished as the league’s top goalscorer in the 2021/22 campaign.

During his first season with the Reds, Telford made 47 appearances and scored 15 goals, which saw him finish the season as Crawley’s leading goalscorer in all competitions.

Dom Telford made 51 appearances for Crawley Town. The striker has joined Barrow for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telford’s most significant contribution to Crawley will undoubtedly be his brace in the relegation six-pointer away at Hartlepool United in April. A first-half header from close range and an incredible solo effort in the 66th minute all-but secured Crawley’s League Two survival. Unsurprisingly, the fans rewarded the striker with the club’s Goal of the Season Award at the 2022/23 End of Season Awards.

He departs West Sussex with 51 Crawley appearances to his name.

A club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Dom for his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the very best for the future.”