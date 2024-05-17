Crawley Town at Wembley LIVE: All the build-up ahead of League Two play-off final vs Crewe Alexandra

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Follow all the build-up to Crawley’s historic visit to Wembley in the League Two play-off final.

The Reds reached Wembley for the first time in their history after a terrific performance at Stadium MK, as they thrashed MK Dons 5-1 to go through 8-1 on aggregate.

It is now only Crewe who stand in Reds’ way of booking their place in League One next season, with preparation going well for the game.

