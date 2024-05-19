Crawley Town at Wembley picture gallery: Reds fans embark on historic day at first ever game at Wembley

Mark Dunford
Published 19th May 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 12:31 BST
Crawley Town fans have embarked on their first ever trip to watch the Reds at Wembley.

Fans were up early to make their journey from Ifield, Crawley and Three Bridges stations. We chatted to them for their score predictions on the train.

And we also visited their allocated Wembley pub The Green Man to capture the atmosphere.

Follow our live blog with all the action here.

Crawley Town are playing their first ever game at Wembley Stadium. They face Crewe in the League Two play-off final. Here are fans travelling to Wembley and at the Green Man pub ready to watch their Reds heroes.

1. Crawley Town fans at Wembley

Photo: Mark Dunford

2. Crawley Town fans at Wembley

Photo: Mark Dunford

3. Crawley Town fans at Wembley

Photo: Mark Dunford

4. Crawley Town fans at Wembley

Photo: Mark Dunford

