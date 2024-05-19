Fans were up early to make their journey from Ifield, Crawley and Three Bridges stations. We chatted to them for their score predictions on the train.
And we also visited their allocated Wembley pub The Green Man to capture the atmosphere.
1. Crawley Town fans at Wembley
Crawley Town are playing their first ever game at Wembley Stadium. They face Crewe in the League Two play-off final. Here are fans travelling to Wembley and at the Green Man pub ready to watch their Reds heroes. Photo: Mark Dunford
2. Crawley Town fans at Wembley
3. Crawley Town fans at Wembley
4. Crawley Town fans at Wembley
