Crawley Town at Wembley RECAP: Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly strike as Scott Lindsey's Reds earn promotion to League One
The Reds reached Wembley for the first time in their history after a terrific performance at Stadium MK, as they thrashed MK Dons 5-1 to go through 8-1 on aggregate.
It is now only Crewe who stand in Reds’ way of booking their place in League One next season, with preparation going well for the game.
- Crawley v Crewe kicks off at 1pm on Sunday
Preston Johnson, Crawley owner told Sky Sports: "It's not sunk in. I don't think it's real yet. I am not speechless very often in my life.
"Last year was so opposite from this feeling and I felt like we were stripping joy and happiness away from our fans.
"So for them to find joy in their club again, it means the world to me. I am at peace and I can't believe what our squad and club and coaches and staff have pulled off."
Lindsey speaking to Sky Sports: "The players have been unbelievable. I put a lot of information into them and they've executed it brilliantly all season.
"We were outstanding today. We got the tactics spot on in terms of what we were supposed to do.
"Them boys, they deserve it. It's not about me, it's about them.
"I instilled belief in them. At the start of the season, we went and won games early. I think they bought it into it and believed it in it.
"I'm a proud man, leading the team out. It's the first time this football club has been to Wembley but we wanted to win. There's no point coming here and losing."
Crawley head coach Scott Lindsey has confirmed there will be trophy parade in the West Sussex town tomorrow (Monday).
Crawley defender Dion Conroy speaking to Sky Sports: "We were favourites to get relegated this season so to do what we've done is simply outstanding.
"The boys have worked so hard from the start of preseason to today. Everyone deserves it, the fans deserve it.
"We knew all season how good we were. We knew if we turn up on the day, we can do that to anyone so we had no doubt.
"To perform how we did today is the cherry on top."
Crawley striker Danilo Orsi speaking to Sky Sports: "I don't think there's any words to describe it.
"We were underdogs at the start of the season and to finally come away to say we've won the play-offs is an amazing feeling.
"I've had a good season this year and it's thanks to the coaches and the rest of the players. We play football like that everyday, all day.
"The manager and the players have given me so much confidence and to top it off with a play-off win, I couldn't imagine.”
CRAWLEY WIN PROMOTION TO LEAGUE ONE
THEY’VE DONE IT!!!
One of the favourites to get relegated and now they’re promoted to League One.
Scott Lindsey, where do you want your statue.
