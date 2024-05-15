Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have released various Reds related merchandise available to pre-order ahead of Sunday's Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final against Crewe at Wembley.

A varierty of merchandise, ranging from Wembley T's, player graphic T's and Crawley Town scarves and flags are all available to pre order now by visiting the online shop, by clicking here.

The club said: “Initially in limited quantities owing to the short turnaround between fixtures, any stock still remaining will be made available from 12:00 noon on Friday 17th May with the club operating extended hours until 7pm on the Friday as well as opening Saturday 18th May from 10:00-16:30 for all your last minute purchases.

“Dependant on the demand, further stock will be ordered post final for those who wish to commemorate the big game.”

The club also added: “CUSTOMERS MUST PLEASE NOTE, IN ORDER TO RECEIVE YOUR ITEMS TO WEAR TO WEMBLEY, PLEASE CHOOSE 'COLLECT FROM CLUB SHOP AT CHECKOUT- ANY ORDERS SELECTED FOR POSTAGE WILL ARRIVE AFTER THE FINAL