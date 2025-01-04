Crawley Town boss believes midfielder WILL be leaving during January transfer window and gives update on missing star man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot has confirmed Jay Williams will be leaving the club – and clarified the situation with Ronan Darcy.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players, who were part of the promotion-winning side last season, have been rumoured to leave for a while now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot said: “I think Jay Williams will be leaving. He's out of contract and I think there's been interest from him. So I think Jay will be leaving the club. Darcy's just had this issue with his groins and has been unavailable unfortunately. He's managed it previously and got through the games but he's got to a point.

Jay Williams of Crawley Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match against Northampton Town FC - his last appearance for the club. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It’s a real strange one. I'm sure he won't mind me saying because obviously he doesn't like missing games but he's got lumps in his groin where it's restricting his mobility. It's not an injury as such, it's more of an issue. So he's OK, he's all fired in terms of that but obviously it's restricting him playing so that's why we haven't seen him.

“Obviously your best player is always going to get attention and especially stepping up a level. Darcy has been brilliant but from my point of view, Darcy's part of the squad and hopefully over this two-week break we might be able to see him back involved in some capacity for the next game."

Williams last appearance for the Reds was the 3-0 defeat Northampton.