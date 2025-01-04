Crawley Town boss believes midfielder WILL be leaving during January transfer window and gives update on missing star man
Both players, who were part of the promotion-winning side last season, have been rumoured to leave for a while now.
And following the 3-0 defeat to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, Gary Smith from BBC Surrey and Sussex asked Elliot about both players’ futures.
Elliot said: “I think Jay Williams will be leaving. He's out of contract and I think there's been interest from him. So I think Jay will be leaving the club. Darcy's just had this issue with his groins and has been unavailable unfortunately. He's managed it previously and got through the games but he's got to a point.
"It’s a real strange one. I'm sure he won't mind me saying because obviously he doesn't like missing games but he's got lumps in his groin where it's restricting his mobility. It's not an injury as such, it's more of an issue. So he's OK, he's all fired in terms of that but obviously it's restricting him playing so that's why we haven't seen him.
“Obviously your best player is always going to get attention and especially stepping up a level. Darcy has been brilliant but from my point of view, Darcy's part of the squad and hopefully over this two-week break we might be able to see him back involved in some capacity for the next game."
Williams last appearance for the Reds was the 3-0 defeat Northampton.