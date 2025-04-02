Crawley Town boss 'doesn't care' what relegation rivals do as survival bid takes a hit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey says he ‘doesn’t care about what others do’ as his side took a hit in their survival bid.

Reds were superb but lost 4-3 to Peterborough after an injury-time penalty cost them a point. Lindsey said after the game his side didn’t even deserve to draw, let alone lose, after a brilliant display.

But with Bristol Rovers, Northampton and Wigan all losing, three points, or even a point, could prove vital when the end of the season come.

Reds are now still six points from safety with just six games left, but the table could have looked so much better with a win.

Action from Crawley Town v Peterborough United | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

But Lindsey isn’t looking at the table and does not wat to put undue pressure on his side. “I don't care about what the others do,” he said. “We've just got to focus on us. If we win all our games, we'll be fine. And we might not even have to win all of them. So we'll be fine.

"And if we play like that, we'll be okay. And if we're not, we're not. I'm not going to pile so much pressure on the players that they can't perform. That's not what I want.

"I want them just to go out and enjoy these last games and that's it. When I came in, we were nine games to go. We're 12 points behind. It's almost like an impossible mountain to climb. But let's enjoy it and let's try and climb it. That's it. We may do it, we may not. I can't ask the players to do any more than they've done tonight. I really can't.”

Reds travel to Stevenage on Saturday – who lost 3-0 to Stockport on Tuesday – and Lindsey said: “We should turn up with so much confidence after that performance tonight. I know the score line

1 or the result, should I say, is negative. Sometimes in football you play so well and don't get what you deserve and that's happened tonight in my opinion.”