Crawley Town boss explains why former Coventry City and Brighton forward missed Dagenham friendly

Crawley Town fans got to see a lot of the new signings shine in their 5-1 win over Dagenham and Redbridge – but oen player they missed was Danny Cashman.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Coventry City and Brighton forward has appeared – and impressed – in all of Crawley’s pre-season friendlies so far.

But on Tuesday night he was not involved and Scott Lindsey explained why after the game. “Danny's worked so hard in the in the last weeks and obviously played lots of minutes in the games and he did feel a little bit of a thigh issue on Saturday in the first half,” said Lindsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was actually planning on staying on the pitch a little bit longer we ended up bringing him off at half time as we don't want to risk him.

Danny Cashman in action against Three Bridges | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

“He's going to be a very big player for us this season and don't want to lose him at the start so we have to be cautious with that.

“That's the reason why he wasn't involved tonight but we're hopeful that we'll see him Saturday.”

Reds host Portsmouth at the Broadfield Stadium tomorrow.