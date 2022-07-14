Crawley Town boss hails ‘very pleasing’ win over Three Bridges

In an interview after the game, Betsy said: “Very pleasing, very similar to the other game on Monday (referring to Crawley’s 9-0 win at East Grinstead).

“When you come away to non-league teams it’s very difficult, they set up well and have real intensity in terms of winning the ball back from the opposition.”

Betsy was impressed with how his players moved the ball around and was delighted with the clinical finishing in front of goal. He said “I felt the players moved the ball around very well, some of the movements were excellent. “The goals were taken very well with some really good unselfish play from each other in key situations.

"So overall I am really pleased, It’s still pre-season and we are building our fitness and the levels of that were very good but most importantly the team cohesion, we kept a clean sheet, scored some really good goals and everybody had a good contribution."

Betsy has also said the team’s fast attractive football is the benchmark that has been set, and it won’t change. He said “Hopefully in time we will see the identity game to game, we are not going to be able to play the football we want to play every single match, we know that. But that is the benchmark for us in terms of our style and it won’t change.

"It’s really pleasing that in the early stages of pre-season the players are doing what we have asked them to do.”The Red Devils continue their pre-season on Saturday with a trip to Scotland to face Hearts, Betsy spoke about the game and said: “We are really thankful to Hearts for inviting us.

James Tilley and Kwesi Appiah celebrate a goal in the 5-0 win over Three Bridges. Picture by Cory Pickford

"It will be a real test for us, Europa League and SPL level of opposition is really tough.

“We will go there and try and take some things from the game in terms of preparation and in terms of how we want to set up with and without the ball.

"Hopefully, we can have a really good performance.”