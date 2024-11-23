Crawley Town boss happy his players have seen 'light at the end of the tunnel' after Rotherham United win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot is happy to have found ‘the light at the end of the tunnel’ after beating Rotherham 1-0 which lifts Crawley out of the relegation zone.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Swan scored the only goal of the game and his third of the season after he hammered home a brilliant low cross from Toby Mullarkey. Luckily for Rotherham and former Reds manager Steve Evans, Crawley couldn’t finish their chances in a dominant performance.

It has been a tough season so far for Crawley who have won four, drawn four and lost nine in the league and after three consecutive draws against Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield and Burton, Reds have finally picked up a crucial three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about recent results, Elliot said: “When you're in a fight and you have five or six games without winning and then you start turning it around, we could have won at Bristol Rovers and Burton. Huddersfield was a bit of a different game, they're excellent to be fair and we showed a different side of us in order to get the point.

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot was all smiles after the Rotherham win | Picture: Mark Dunford

“It's good for the players to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel and there's now a little reward for them with a 10-day break until the Charlton game where hopefully we can push on from there, but it doesn't mean that we cracked it, it doesn't mean we're not going to pop back into the bottom four, hopefully we don't and we'll work on that, but it just shows if the lads work hard, stick to the messages and do the work that we're asking for then they'll be successful.”

It seems like a millennium ago that Cawley have had multiple fit keepers (excluding Connal Trueman) but today Reds had two on the bench with one being youngster Eddie Beach.

Beach has only played once so far for Crawley before picking up a long term injury but he has been eased back into training by Elliot who spoke highly of the goalkeeping unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eddie’s only trained with us one or twice so we want to make sure he's absolutely fine. He’s a brilliant character, he’s infectious and has lit up the place already in two or three days. Obviously the competition with keepers is brilliant.

“The save in the first half and the one in the second is top class and I think Jojo’s [Wollacott] really starting to understand what we’re asking from him. He’s working really hard with Kris Dixon who is one of the best goalie coaches I've seen.

“People who work behind the scene don't always get the credit and Kris is definitely one of them. There was Connel [Trueman], there was Jojo, we need all these lads to get these clean sheets and work in these units and this team.”