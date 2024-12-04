Crawley Town boss has attacking plans for match-winning midfielder

When Max Anderson first joined Crawley Town, it appeared he was going to be an industrious player at the base of the Reds midfield.

That’s how he was used in the first couple of games under Scott Lindsey at the start of this campaign. But in recent weeks we have seen him get further up the pitch and really make an impact.

He finished off a lovely team goal in 2-2 draw against Huddersfield and then, on Tuesday night, he sent Crawley fans into a frenzy but scoring an 80th minute winner at The Valley to ensure a 2-1 victory against Charlton.

It capped a dynamic performance from the 23-year-old Scot, who continually got into attacking spaces, causing problems for the Addicks all night.

Max Anderson scored the winner for Crawley Town at Charlton Athletic | Picture: Eva Gilbert

And manager Rob Elliot believes Anderson is more of an attacking player and we could see more goals and creativity from the former Dundee United man in the coming weeks. "I think Max is an attacking player and he's probably played deeper, but I think he's got a great instinct.

"He receives the ball so well in tight areas and I really like to see him higher up the pitch, but he's doing a job for us at the moment.”

But the player himself is happy to do whatever is needed and evolve his game.

"I enjoy getting involved in the attacks and trying to start passages of play as well,” he said. “But I also like doing the other side of the game where obviously helping out the boys at the back and probably winning them balls and jumping on and helping the likes of Jeremy [Kelly] out. So I think it's good to do both.

"I’m trying to evolve my game as much as possible, get a few goals and assists. It's what anyone wants to do, is it?”

Crawley signed Anderson from Dundee for an undisclosed fee in the summer on an initial two-year contract. He spent last season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, making 31 league appearances.

Crawley are now 19th in League One and face Stevenage at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.