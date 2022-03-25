Crawley Town boss John Yems has this warning for his players ahead of Rochdale clash

The Reds are hosting the Dale after ending their five-match winless streak last weekend beating Swindon Town 3-1 at home.

After 37 games Crawley are sitting on the 13th seat in the table 13 points behind the last play-off position. Rochdale, currently 19th, are seeking to steal from Sussex their first win in last six games.

Crawley beat their opponents on their first meeting of the season 0-1 away in October with Kwesi Appiah scoring the winner.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

Despite Rochdale´s bad form, Crawley Town boss Yems doesn´t want his team to approach the fixture half-hearted.

Yems said: “You don´t underestimate them. Some of the players are out of their contracts. Some of them are playing from their futures.

“It´s a different challenge against Rochdale, because no one didn´t expect us to beat Swindon. Most people don't know what they're talking about.”

Rochdale was relegated last season from League One finishing 21st . This season is their first in League Two in seven years.

Yems added: “There's no such thing as an easy game. They've been around for years and survived. Learned ways to survive.” You can watch the full press conference above.

Crawley can still mathematically be both relegated and finish the season on the playoff seats. Reds midfielder Jake Hessenthaler that his side must bring their best performance to pick up the three points on Saturday.

Hessenthaler said: “Every club in this League you can beat, and you can lose. We got to give them respect. They´re a good side.

“That´s gonna be a tough game and we got to perform. If we do that I´m sure we come away with something.”

You can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.