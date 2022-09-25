Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy said his side ‘lacked the basics’ in their 4-1 loss to Doncaster Rovers

At half-time, Crawley had drawn the game level through James Tilley’s fantastic goal after not long conceding to Doncaster’s Joseph Olowu. Despite a strong chance to then take advantage of the game, unfortunately for the travelling Reds fans, Crawley capitulated in the last portion and conceded another three goals.

“There’s no excuses for a 4-1 loss away from home,” said Betsy after the match. “The basics weren’t done today in that last 25 minutes and that’s not us. We’ve dug in, in every game before no matter the score line and I don’t want to see that type of performance. We have to pick up our second balls, win our first contacts, stay man for man and be better in possession. The players need to push themselves more. It’s extremely disappointing.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 59th minute, with the game still at 1-1, Doncaster were awarded and scored a penalty after a header made contact with Harry Ransom’s arm. As a controversial decision and significant moment in Crawley’s demise, Betsy said, “I don’t want to make excuses because we have to focus on ourselves. But the penalty was a harsh decision. They’ve lumped it into the box, their players tried to head it and we’ve jumped.”

Kevin Betsy. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Doncaster’s first goal also came after a contentious decision. A free kick just outside Crawley’s box was given and the Rovers capitalised. “It was not a free-kick,” said Betsy on Doncaster’s opener. “Hess was trying to get the ball around the player and the referee has given it. I had a conversation with the fourth official because I know these moments can cost you and what do you know, they and score from it.”

Doncaster’s penalty scorer, George Miller converted again in the 67th minute to ruin the Reds’ afternoon. The true torment though, came when Kyle Hurst ran from his own half, through four Crawley defenders and one on one with Corey Addai to finish the game off. “Obviously we didn’t have enough cover to help the transitional moment,” said Betsy on Doncaster’s fourth goal. “But it was a really poor goal to concede. If one player is running at your backline, he can’t go through all four of you and score. It’s as simple as that.”