Crawley Town boss left 'angry and proud' after heart-breaking Wrexham defeat

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot went to talk to the referees after the game to ask them why Wrexham’s winner counted after the Welsh team beat Crawley 2-1.

Matty James scored the first goal of the game just past the minute mark, as he fired the ball past Matthew Cox, who made his Crawley home debut in this match.

The Reds pushed for an equaliser for the rest of the game, and then got it in the 90th minute in spectacular fashion, with Bradley Ibrahim having volleyed the ball from 30 yards out straight into the top corner to send the sold-out Broadfield Stadium mad.

These celebrations would unfortunately not carry on for the hosts as five minutes later, substitute Elliot Lee headed home from close range to win the game for Wrexham in the final kick of the match.

Bradley Ibrahim celebrates his stunning strike with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy | Picture: Grant Mansfield

The winner for the away side did not please Elliot, with midfielder Jeremy Kelly getting hauled to the ground by Lee moments before he scored, in a bizarre decision by the referee.

On the foul, Elliot said: “For it to be missed, Jeremy Kelly gets literally thrown to the floor. We're not even talking about a decision where it's 50-50.

“We're talking about someone grabbing the back of his shirt because he's ahead of him, thrown him to the floor and heading the ball in from five yards. It's just completely unacceptable that that happens in the moment of the game.

“That takes it out of the lads because they've been absolutely tremendous.”

Elliot questioned the officials on this decision, with him becoming very bemused how the four officials failed to see the foul on Kelly, and also said that despite the lack of media attention it may get, it will still mean a lot to the club.

He said: “It can't be missed. I'm really sorry. I spoke to the referee there and I just said that it can't be missed between a team of four of you in a moment like that. In the middle of the goal someone gets thrown to the floor.

“I'm sure it'll get bypassed; it’s just Crawley and it’s Wrexham and no-one will care but it does matter. It matters to this club, it matters to the fans, it matters to the employees, it matters to the staff and the players.

“Other than that, I'm angry and I'm proud as well because I think that's a proper performance.”