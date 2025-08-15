Crawley Town boss makes admission on former Hibs player after fan reaction

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has admitted Harry McKirdy is ‘potentially’ playing out of position but said he is doing a job for the team.

The former Hibs forward has faced criticism from fans after the first three competitive games of the season and some have even resorted to booing.

And after the Swansea defeat, Lindsey pleaded with fans not to boo his players and said they will grow to love McKirdy.

The 28-year-old joined in the summer but he hasn’t hit top form yet but Lindsey believes he will get there and become a fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium.

But the boss admitted he is not playing in his favoured position but circumstances had led to that.

“We're not probably seeing the best of him yet,” said Lindsey. “Is he playing out of position?

“Potentially, yes he is. Can he play wide right? Yes, he can. But is he better off probably inside the pitch a little bit, you know, closer to the middle of the pitch?

Yes, he is.

“But we ain't got anybody else who can play there, as such, you know. So, at the moment, he's doing a job for the team.

“So, let's really support that and get behind the players.”

And in the build up to the Crewe game, Lindsey ask fans to get behind his players again. “I think it helps. It really does,” he said. “It doesn't help by getting on their backs. I don't really think he's done a lot wrong to get on their backs, for the fans to get on his back.

“He's certainly been quiet in the games, I think, from his standards.

“Because I think each day, each training session, each game he's played, he's improved.

“And eventually, you're going to see a proper player out there.”

And has the booing affected McKirdy? “I think it's upsetting, if the truth be known,” said Lindsey. “I'm not saying he is upset, but I think it can be upsetting for a player.

“And I know Harry, I've known him a long, long time, and he's got plenty of confidence and plenty of front.

“And when I saw him walk off the pitch and actually walk around the other side of the goal rather than past our fans, I thought that's not a good sign, because Harry's not frightened of anything, do you know what I mean?

“And he obviously shied away from walking past our fans, and I don't like that. And that's why I said it afterwards.

“It kind of upset me, because I want us to be connected, be together.”