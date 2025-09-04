Crawley Town boss makes Tottenham Hotspur claim as new striker impresses in training

Crawley Town’s newest signing Ryan Loft has impressed Scott Lindsey this week – and the Reds boss said the striker brings something different he hasn’t had before at the Broadfield Stadium.

The 27-year-old forward has plenty of EFL experience, having also played for Stevenage, Exeter City, Carlisle Utd, Scunthorpe Utd, Bristol Rovers and Port Vale. He originally came through the Tottenham Youth system, playing at u18 and u23 level, as well as playing for Leicester City u23s.

And he is contention to be involved in Saturday’s match at Harrogate Town after impressing in training this week.

Lindsey said: “I think that the biggest thing for me was bringing a little bit more nous and experience to the team. Obviously we did that with Scott Malone and now Lofty as well.

New Crawley Town striker Ryan Loft | Picture: CTFC

“He's added to that little bit of experience, played many games in the Football League. And I think he's 27 years of age. It's not kind of a young, young one.

“And I'm watching him in training and I'm quite excited to see him play.”

But what has caught Lindsey’s eye most about Loft? “He's a good footballer, first of all,” he said. “He's come out of Tottenham. Tottenham don't usually have bad footballers for a start.

“He can handle the ball really well. He's actually really, really quick. He's a fast runner for a big lad.

“And he's a big lad, which, we've not been blessed with certainly at the top of the pitch over the times I've been here.

“Not that we're going to start lumping it forward because we're not, but it gives us that physicality from set pieces in both boxes and probably would encourage us to probably cross the ball more, which I've been trying to get the players to do anyway.

“He’s a brilliant signing for me. Looking forward to seeing him play. He's been amazing in training, I've got to say.”

And Lindsey confirmed he is likely to be involved at Harrogate. “He's fit and available so he stands a chance of being involved in the game certainly.

“It’s exciting to see him in a Crawley shirt actually. I think it's something that I've never had is kind of a little bit of size up the pitch.

“So we’ll see how that looks and I'm looking forward to that.”