Crawley Town boss says his players 'thrive on testing themselves' against big sides like Huddersfield Town

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot said his players thrive against the bigger teams, as he puts the pressure on Huddersfield Town before their trip to Broadfield Stadium this Saturday.

The Reds will look to carry on their improved form after their win in the FA Cup was followed by a 0-0 draw in the week against Burton Albion.

But this weekend’s opponents will not be an easy game, with Huddersfield currently lying seventh in League One, seven points off the league leaders Wycombe Wanderers and going on a five-game unbeaten run before their shock FA Cup exit to Tamworth last week.

Looking towards the game, Elliot said: “Finishing off a tough week with possibly our toughest game. Really well organised, really powerful, and play good football as well. We know this is going to be a test for us but that is what we want. We want to be testing ourselves against the best and biggest teams in the league and the confidence we’ve taken in the last couple of games; we need to take it forward and keep improving what we’re working on.

Crawley Town players in a huddle earlier on this season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“I just want us to attack the game on Saturday.”

The improvement in form is something that will please Elliot a lot, but he will still be worried about his side defending set pieces, with almost half their goals conceded this season having come from them.

He said: “The reflection of Northampton is that we weren't as good as we could be, but two poor set pieces let us down. Something that we’ve improved on, something the players have taken huge responsibility on. 40% of the goals we’ve conceded have come from set plays, I think we rank sixth or seventh in the league for conceding goals from open play.

“It says to the lads that we are good defensively but there are areas we need to improve on.

“There’s always been grey areas, we’ve just got to try and minimalize those grey areas, and it will be a really good opportunity to do it against a really good team. “

Last season, Huddersfield were a championship team, and two years ago almost got promoted back to the Premier League. Now they face Crawley Town in League One, with the away team the big favourites going into the game.

This is something that Elliot will use to his advantage, as he looks forward to the challenge.

He said: “I think what this group do is they thrive on testing themselves against the best teams, especially when it comes to the footballing side of the game. The lessons we have got to learn is that we are a very good footballing team, but we need to make sure we need to threaten the goal, and to make sure we can defend as well as we possibly can when they have the ball or in transitions.

“Huddersfield have been on their own journey, it's a strange thing because you get relegated, you lose every week you expect to win every week. You get promoted, you’ve won consistently well and now you go into a division where it’s harder to win every week and you have to deal with that, so bith of us have had to deal with different mentalities, and different concepts which takes time to adjust to.

“Clubs like Huddersfield come into Broadfield and we want to come and implement and show them what we are about, what this club represents, that’s what I am looking forward to; testing themselves in that environment the best they can.

“That’s what the message will be, go and show why, even though we may have been two leagues apart last year, we need to go and show why we deserve to be in this level competing with teams like Huddersfield.”

The Reds will have injury concerns going into the game on Saturday, with many first team players missing out.

Elliot said: “We are as we were (game against Burton), it is what it is. Stepping up a level with people putting their bodies on the line, knocks and injuries.

“Jojo (Wollacott) took a very heavy collision so we need to do the right thing especially when it comes to head injuries, so Jojo will be out until after Saturday.

“That’s the nature of the beats sometimes, things tend to go against you when you are down the bottom, you tend to feel it more.

“Obviously I would rather them players be available, but I genuinely believe in this squad and the players have performed brilliantly over the past five or six days, and it’s another opportunity to do the same.”

Elliot also praised the fans after their fantastic mid-week support up in Burton, with the Reds boss hoping of more the same this Saturday.

He said: “The reception from the fans when they travelled on Tuesday was brilliant, I got a little bit carried away which is something I don’t normally do but it was great to see the fans were right behind us, encouraging us all the way through, singing at the end when the players were walking off.”