Scott Lindsey has claimed Crawley will defeat Gillingham if they replicate their victorious performance over Salford City last weekend.

This weekend, the Reds will make the short trip to Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium, whilst only four points above their opponents and the danger zone. Crawley won their first game under Lindsey against 5th placed Salford City last Saturday in an inspiring game for their relegation fight.

“I am hoping that we see that (a similar performance to the previous game) again obviously,” said Lindsey, when asked if his side will need more of the same against the Gills. “I think we do (perform similarly) we win the game. If we come off the gas a little bit though, we lose in my opinion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Lindsey at Crawley Town training

Gillingham came close to causing their own upset last weekend when they went 3-1 up against Swindon Town at half-time. If it weren’t for a second-half brace from Charlie Austin, the Neil Harris’ side would’ve won their third successive league game.

“I watched the game against Swindon,” said Lindsey. “They found themselves 3-1 up at half-time and played really well. They were aggressive, direct but solid as well. But they’re good side so I expect a really tough game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the scoresheet once again for the Gills, was former Crawley striker Tom Nichols, who was sold from the Reds at the start of 2023. When asked if his players would find it strange to come up against a familiar face, Lindsey said, “No not at all.

“It happens nearly every window. It’s not even an issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley are 20th in League Two with 25 points in the same number of games. According to the supercomputer, the Reds will remain three places above the relegation zone come the end of the season. Whilst Gillingham are tipped to only just survive in 22nd, with a 25% of making the drop.

“I’m confident (in Crawley surviving their relegation fight),” said Lindsey. “I have to be because we have to be positive. I’m really encouraged by what I saw on Saturday. So we have to be positive and confident that we can get out of this mess.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the win against Salford, Lindsey walked straight over to the Eden Utilities Stand to celebrate with hundreds of Crawley fans. Making a connection with the fans means a lot to Lindsey after leaving a club like Swindon, where he’s previously claimed he struggled to connect.

“I think it’s important that we have those kinds of connections with the fans, players and staff. That’s what I want to create here, I think that’s really important. Too many clubs have a divide with the fans or the players or the staff or whatever it may be and it doesn’t help.